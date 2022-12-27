Gambia officer Sanna Fadera's sister denies he plotted coup attempt

Omar Wally - Banjul, The Gambia
·2 min read

A sister of the alleged ringleader of a failed coup attempt in The Gambia has called for his release, saying he was not involved in any plot to topple President Adama Barrow's government.

Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera was arrested a week ago after the government accused him of masterminding an attempted coup.

Two more officers were detained over the weekend, the government said.

This brings to seven the number of arrests over the alleged plot.

None of the accused has as yet been charged in court.

In a BBC interview, Alia Fadera, the eldest sister of the lance-corporal, said he could not have plotted a coup, as he was only a medic in the navy with no access to weapons or influence in the military.

"Since my brother's arrest, we have not heard from him and we are worried," she added.

Mrs Fadera said the military had detained her brother at his workplace in the capital, Banjul, before bringing him to their village in Kiang Nema, 155km (96 miles) away.

"His house and farm were searched by the military but no weapon was found," she added.

Mrs Fadera said her brother had lived in the village with his wife and four children, who were devastated by the allegation against him.

He travelled to and from work daily and ran a reptile farm in his spare time.

"The entire village is surprised and when the military truck came, most of the villagers came out to see what was happening. I'm calling on the authorities to release my brother," Mrs Fadera said.

Meanwhile, the government named the latest officers to be arrested as Capt Ebrima Baldeh, from the military intelligence unit, and Lt Omar Colley, from the First Infantry Battalion.

The government statement added that a panel would be established to carry out a full investigation into the alleged coup plot.

The Gambia is a largely stable country in West Africa which is popular with holidaymakers because of its beaches and wildlife.

Life has continued as normal since the government said that it had foiled a coup attempt last Tuesday.

President Barrow first took office after a shock victory over long-time ruler Yahya Jammeh in elections in 2016.

Mr Jammeh's 22-year rule was marked by state repression and human rights abuses.

He then went into exile in Equatorial Guinea after his defeat, though he remains an influential figure in The Gambia.

President Barrow has been distrustful of the military, with troops from neighbouring Senegal in charge of his personal security, while the main international airport and sea port are guarded by troops from Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

This has made him unpopular with many Gambians, who feel that he has undermined the country's sovereignty by relying on foreign forces.

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants bound for NYC spent 5 days on buses while stuck in winter storm: ‘They were in disarray’

    NEW YORK — Dozens of Latin American migrants — including children and a pregnant woman — spent five days on buses in order to get to New York City from Texas after Winter Storm Elliott upended their itinerary, volunteers who greeted the wary travelers told the Daily News. The roughly 50 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan on Christmas Day after leaving by bus from ...

  • Foreign firms: China 'turns corner' by ending quarantine

    Foreign companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The announcement late Monday that quarantines for travelers from abroad will end Jan. 8 is the biggest step toward ending limits that have kept most foreign visitors out of China since early 2020. Quarantines were reduced last month from seven days to five.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold

    One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. In these volatile times, many corporations fit this description to a T. Let's discuss two of them: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS). Teladoc is one of the leaders in the telemedicine industry, where it aims to create an ecosystem of physicians and services that can cater to as many medical needs as possible.

  • Philippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations

    Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate. Images on social media showed rescue workers helping residents out of chest-deep flood waters caused by two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in central and southern Philippines. The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

  • Iran holds funerals for troops killed in 1980s Iraq war

    Thousands of Iranians on Tuesday attended state-organized funerals for 400 soldiers killed in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. Iran's president, meanwhile, lashed out at the United States and its allies, accusing them of fomenting anti-government protests that have been underway in Iran for over three months. In January, 250 Iranian soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 war were buried in similar ceremonies.

  • New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report

    New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.

  • 12 weird and fascinating things scientists caught animals doing in 2022, in pictures and videos

    From nose-picking primates to surgical killer whales, here are 12 weird and fascinating animal behaviors spotted this year.

  • 71 top VCs landed on Insider's 2022 list of investors to watch. Here's what they're looking for in startups to back in 2023

    Despite a tough market for tech and startups, these VCs led standout deals and were nominated as the up-and-coming faces of the industry in 2022.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Snowflakes on Mars are cube shaped and geysers erupt as ice thaws in spring, NASA says

    Thawing ice explodes in geysers in spring, NASA says

  • S. Korea military sorry for failing to down North’s drones

    South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. It raised serious questions about South Korea’s air defense network at a time when tensions remain high over North Korea’s torrid run of missile tests this year. A local county office sent emergency text messages notifying residents of a new batch of North Korean drones.

  • US Natural-Gas Supplies Constrained as Extreme Cold Freezes Pipes

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas supplies are still constrained after wells and pipes froze due to extreme cold, while some recovery seems to be underway. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher S

  • Russia's Putin and China's Xi to confer this week - TASS quotes Kremlin

    It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details in due course. Putin and Xi proclaimed a "no limits" partnership between the two countries when the Russian leader visited Beijing in February, three weeks before his invasion of Ukraine. With Western countries condemning the war and slamming Russia's economy with sanctions, the partnership with China has taken on even greater importance for Putin, though he publicly acknowledged in September that Beijing had expressed "questions and concern" over Ukraine.

  • Family of Soccer Legend Snatched From Flight Leaving Iran

    Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty ImagesIranian authorities ordered the landing of a flight carrying the family members of Ali Daei on Monday, accusing the Iranian football star and his relatives of participating in anti-government protests, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. Daei’s wife and daughter were heading to Dubai from Tehran on a Mahan Air flight when the plane was instructed to land on Iran’s Kish Island, about hundred miles outside of the city, and they were removed from the flight

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Sentence next for 'driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot

    A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan's governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants? A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan. Fox and co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election.

  • Tua Tagovailoa has been failed once again by the NFL’s concussion policy

    The NFL's concussion protocol has done nothing to protect Tua Tagovailoa. This should frighten every NFL player.

  • Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs files sanctions against former candidate Kari Lake

    Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs joined sanctions against her opponent, Kari Lake, seeking reimbursement of nearly $37,000 in attorney and legal fees.

  • Christmas miracle: Russian MiG on fire in Belarus

    On 25 December, a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, was burning on the territory of the Belarusian airfield in the settlement of Machulishchy. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The monitoring group has information that today, on 25 December, at the airfield in Machulishchy, one of the MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force caught fire.

  • Russian Foreign Minister complains that US is "threatening" to kill Putin

    Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has claimed that representatives of the US Department of Defense have allegedly threatened to deliver a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin. Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS Quote: "Washington went the farthest: there, some 'unnamed officials' from the Pentagon threatened to deliver a 'decapitating strike' on the Kremlin.