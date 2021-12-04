Gambians vote in first presidential poll since dictator fled
Long lines formed outside the voting stations
Long lines formed outside the voting stations
A Florida woman who has a son with Ethan Crumbley's father Jason describes their relationship.
Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the charges against her. James smiled, laughed, shook his head, and raised his eyebrows at various points. Meanwhile, defense lawye
Current 'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is on a consecutive game winning streak. Read about the records she's shattering during her time on the game show.
When Elizabeth Hurley posts a new snapshot to her Instagram, everyone stops and stares. Whether she’s promoting her newest bikini from her collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, or flashing her dazzling smile, she’s never afraid to “show off” for the camera. On Dec 2, Hurley posted a video of herself smiling from ear to ear and […]
Draymond Green made Warriors history with a very unique stat line against the Suns Friday night.
Juan Toscano-Anderson said his dunk Friday was the best of his career and JaVale McGee had an epic response.
The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.
Several senators in New Mexico are speaking out against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. A lengthy lawsuit was filed in the state's supreme court on Wednesday by Democratic Senator Jacob Candelaria (District 26) and Republican Senator Greg Baca (District 29).
The market is nervous about omicron. Cramer says it's time to pounce.
From Friday until Sunday, the Big Island of Hawaii is under a blizzard warning. A foot of snow and winds up to 100 mph are expected.
Blood clots are a crucial part of the body's ability to heal from injury. That's because when you get wounded, your circulatory system quickly gets to work at plugging any open blood vessels by clumping at the injury site. However, in many cases, blood clots within your body can pose a potentially serious risk to your health, leading to heart attack, stroke, and other life-threatening conditions.That's why experts are sounding the alarm about one thing you may be wearing that can heighten your r
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, in an unprecedented move, invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak with the team about the dangers of DMs.
“I didn't look!”
"I love volunteering, so being told that I can no longer do that felt like one of the biggest joys in my life was just ripped away from me..."View Entire Post ›
New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.
Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, boosting his hopes of staying on course for a record eighth Formula One world title.
"The server dropped the food off at the table and 20 minutes later, they had it sent back because it was cold."View Entire Post ›
McEnany repeatedly lied about COVID-19, the 2020 election, and Trump's public support, despite pledging never to deceive the public.
Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.
'Jolt' star Kate Beckinsale, 48, just revealed her epic legs in a sheer, black minidress with a train on Instagram. Rowing and yoga help her stay fit.