Gambino crime family investigation leads FBI, NYPD to upstate New York horse farms

NEW YORK - An investigation into New York's Gambino crime family has led federal agents and the NYPD to a pair of upstate horse farms about 60 miles away from New York City, sources tell FOX 5 NY.

The FBI confirmed that law enforcement activities were performed at two locations in Orange County: one on Hampton Road in Goshen and the other on Hamptonburgh Road in Campbell Hall.

Law enforcement would not confirm what led agents to these locations.

The FBI and several law enforcement agencies were reportedly looking for bodies and contraband connected to the Gambino crime family in this area in Goshen and another farm in Orange County, New York. (Google Street View)

Last week, ten alleged members and associates of the Gambino crime family were charged with using violence and extortion to try to dominate New York's garbage carting and demolition industries, authorities announced.

The racketeering indictment accuses the men of crimes such as assaulting a demolition company employee with a hammer and setting fire to the steps of a trash carting business owner's house.

The defendants include Joseph Lanni, who prosecutors said was also known as "Joe Brooklyn" and "Mommino," an alleged captain in the Gambino family, and nine alleged Gambino soldiers and associates. Lanni's attorney, Frederick Sosinsky, said his client was innocent and would mount a "vigorous challenge" to the charges.



It is unclear if the recent arrests are connected to the law enforcement activity in Orange County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





