Gamble brothers sought after Kendall shooting arrested in Whatcom County

Two Whatcom County men named as suspects in a March 24 shooting near Kendall that left two men injured have been arrested by Whatcom Country Sheriff’s deputies.

Brothers Christopher David Gamble, 31, and James Franklin Gamble, 34, were arrested Thursday, April 6, in the 4700 block of South Pass Road.

Deputies were following up on investigative leads, assisted by a Sumas Police drone. The men were arrested without incident after commands to exit the building they were in, Chief Deputy Rodger Funk told The Bellingham Herald in an email Friday morning, April 7.

James Gamble is facing charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, possession of stolen property and first-degree robbery.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher David Gamble, 31, Thursday, April 6, in the 4700 block of South Pass Road.

Christopher Gamble is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, harassment, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and criminal impersonation.

They are both held in Whatcom County Jail without bail, according to online jail records.

One of the suspects was injured in an apparent gun battle March 24 at a Hawthorn Place home, and a third man — who was described as the victim — suffered facial injuries, according to earlier reporting in The Herald.

“It was a self-defense type of situation,” Funk told The Herald at the time.