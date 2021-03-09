Gambler who threatened Tampa Bay Rays players pleads guilty

Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

TAMPA — A sports gambler, who was reported to have boasted wins of more than $1 million, has admitted that he sent a string of social media messages to Tampa Bay Rays players in 2019 that included threats to “sever your neck open” and “kill your entire family.”

Benjamin Tucker Patz, known by the online moniker Parlay Patz, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. The crime carries a maximum prison term of five years and a possible fine of $250,000.

A criminal complaint filed a year ago said FBI agents suspected Patz sent more than 300 threatening messages to professional and college athletes and their families.

But the charge to which he pleaded guilty related only to messages directed to four Tampa Bay Rays players and a member of the Chicago White Sox. Messages were sent to the five via Instagram on July 20, 2019, the same day that the Rays lost a home game to the White Sox.

A plea agreement Patz signed last month quotes one string of Instagram messages that were sent to a Rays player identified by the initials “E.P.”

“”I will sever your neck open you pathetic (expletive),” the message stated. “I will enter your home while you sleep ... And sever your neck open ... I will kill your entire family ... Everyone you love will soon cease ... I will cut up your family ... Dismember them alive.”

The threats came from an Instagram account identified as “@b82hs9.” FBI agents obtained Instagram records that linked the account to an internet protocol address in Sacramento, Calif., according to the plea agreement. Patz, at the time, lived in Napa, Calif., about an hour’s drive south of Sacramento. Records showed the same IP address was used a few hours later to log in to Instagram and Yahoo email accounts belonging to Patz.

Patz, 24, appeared in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday afternoon. He wore a dark blue suit and a black mask. As he answered a series of standard questions from a judge, Patz mentioned that he is studying to obtain a bachelor’s degree.

When a prosecutor recited a summary of the crime, Patz raised his left hand and began rubbing his forehead.

The criminal complaint referenced news articles that described Patz as a gambler who made more than $1 million betting on sports.

A sentencing date has not been set.

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.