Gambler wins $642,000 jackpot on MS Coast casino slot machine in 7 minutes

A Georgia gambler decided to place a bet on a slot machine at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and left $642,000 richer in just seven minutes.

The player was gambling on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine when he hit the jackpot, said Mary Cracchiolo Spain, a regional public relations director for MGM Resorts International and the Beau Rivage.

The guest, who declined to be included in the release from the Beau, hit big on Dec. 21, just four days before Christmas. He began playing at 10:40 a.m. and hit the jackpot at 10:47 a.m.

This isn’t the only big recent jackpot reported from South Mississippi casinos. A man from the Coast won $250,000 on a Golden Nugget Casino slot machine on Dec. 23.

It’s been a record year for casino revenue on the Coast, and foot traffic has been up in 2021.