Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gambling.com Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$10m ÷ (US$133m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Gambling.com Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Media industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gambling.com Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gambling.com Group.

So How Is Gambling.com Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Gambling.com Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 14% three years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 26%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 11%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Gambling.com Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 11% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

