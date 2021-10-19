Gambling firm 888 posts revenue rise even as lockdown boost wears off

·1 min read

(Reuters) -British gambling firm 888 reported a 7% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, saying its expansion efforts helped it perform even better than the strong results it posted last year when pandemic curbs boosted online volumes.

The company's total revenue climbed to $229.9 million in the three months to September, thanks mainly to its gaming business that helped offset a 15% slide in business-to-consumer betting revenue.

Betting eased from a year earlier when the sporting calendar was more packed as events resumed after initial lockdowns, online-focussed 888 said.

Gambling firms have profited from record online volumes as a closure of retail shops and a thirst for new entertainment options during COVID-19 lockdowns brought more customers to betting apps and websites.

Amid the strong performance, 888 last month agreed its largest deal ever to buy William Hill's non-U.S. assets.

The deal gives 888 access to William Hill's two million active UK customers as well as its 1,400 betting shops.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crusader sword recovered from Mediterranean seabed

    This sword is believed to have belonged to a crusaderwho sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium agoLOCATION: Caesarea, IsraelThe 3.2 foot-long blade was recovered from the Mediterranean seabedby a sharp-eyed amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR OF MARINE ARCHAEOLOGY UNIT AT ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY, YAAKOV SHARVIT, SAYING:"It was amazing, amazing to see a beautiful sword like this. That means that behind all the conglomerate shells and the stones we have underneath, there is a real good preservation sword made of iron, most of it made of iron except probably the handle which usually were made of wood or any other material."The sword is believed to be around 900 years oldIt will be put on display after it has been cleaned and restored

  • Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

    An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country's Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a meter-long (yard-long) sword. Experts say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to many archaeological treasures, some dating back 4,000 years.

  • As it embarks on nationwide hiring spree, Amazon opens huge shipping facility in Austin area

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. has completed its 3.8-million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville, its latest big investment in Central Texas. But that's just the start of a new hiring push, both locally and nationwide.

  • Save 25% with TechCrunch+ Group Membership

    If your team joins through Group Membership, you’ll also save 25% or more on annual pricing. You must have at least five (5) users to take advantage of Group Membership. TechCrunch+ Group Membership can be found here.

  • Creating an Organizational 'Ecosystem' for Effective Asset Management

    Five key elements can lay the foundation for building a robust asset management organizational strategy that garners internal support and delivers impactful results.

  • Spotify to hire hundreds to drive ad sales in Europe, Australia, Canada

    Spotify is planning to hire hundreds of staff to boost its advertising sales in Europe and elsewhere, as the music streaming service looks to increase revenue from customers who don't pay a monthly fee but make up the bulk of its user base. "We are increasing our ads business marketing workforce by over 70% in Europe, Australia and Canada ... and that's off a pretty sizable base," Lee Brown, Spotify's head of advertising business, said in an interview. Spotify has also hired an ad industry executive with 25 years of international experience to lead international sales, Brown said, though he did not give a name.