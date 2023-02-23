Gambling on a tracker mortgage could save you £4,429

A man hanging onto a house with balloons

Homeowners who use a tracker mortgage could save thousands of pounds over the course of their loans.

A borrower who bought the average home with a 25pc deposit and a 25-year mortgage would have saved £4,429 over the last 20 years if they repeatedly took out two-year trackers instead of two-year fixed deals, according to broker L&C Mortgages.

The total cost of the mortgage on a £119,938 home – the average price in 2003 – would have been £113,658, compared with £109,224, research firm Defaqto found. Experts said borrowers were effectively charged more for the certainty of having a fixed rate.

The average two-year fixed rate for a new mortgage with a 25pc deposit was 4.55pc at the beginning of 2003, while the average two-year tracker rate was 4.18pc.

Tracker rates for those remortgaging were cheaper at the beginning of every subsequent year apart from 2007. On January 1 2006, the average rates for each mortgage type were the same.

The analysis by L&C Mortgages factored in fluctuations in the Bank Rate in its modelling, which looked at what a borrower would have paid over 20 years if they kept remortgaging with either a two-year fixed rate or a tracker, which rises and falls with the Bank Rate.

Adrian Anderson, of broker Anderson Harris, said: “Over the long term, there is a premium being paid for having the peace of mind and certainty of a fixed rate.”

He said trackers tend to be more popular with wealthier homeowners who have a greater appetite for risk and want the flexibility to be able to repay their mortgage more quickly.

Most tracker mortgages allow borrowers to overpay without incurring a penalty, in contrast to fixed mortgages, which typically allow overpayments worth up to 10pc of the outstanding loan each year.

David Hollingworth, of L&C Mortgages, said many borrowers chose fixed rates after the financial crisis in 2008 because interest rates were low and seemed unlikely to decline.

Now, more homeowners are biding their time on tracker rates as they wait for fixed rates to drop.

Mr Hollingworth said tracker mortgages were more popular before 2008 and are more likely to be as Britain enters a period of higher interest rates.

He said: “You'll see trackers playing a bigger part of the market than they have probably for the last 15 years.”

Tracker rates remain cheaper than fixed rates for the time being but are expected to surpass them as the Bank Rate keeps increasing. The average tracker rate is 4.84pc, while the average fixed rate is 5.35pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

However, those who lock into a fixed deal run the risk of losing out if the Bank Rate drops again and makes trackers cheaper.