Gambling tycoon Denise Coates takes £170m pay cut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver Gill
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denise Coates
    Denise Coates
    English businesswoman
Denise Coates - Felix Clay /The Guardian
Denise Coates - Felix Clay /The Guardian

Denise Coates, Britain’s richest woman, has taken a £170m pay cut as growth stalls at her sprawling bet365 gambling empire.

Ms Coates’ salary fell from £421m to £250m, according to filings today. In addition, she received her share of a £98m dividend alongside her brother John and father Peter.

Ms Coates, the media-shy executive who started bet365 from a mobile cabin two decades ago, remains one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Bet365 claims to be the world’s biggest sports betting brand. It is a far cry from the website she set up with her sibling by mortgaging her father’s betting shops to secure a £15m loan from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2001.

“I was convinced early on that gambling would work on the internet,” Denise once said in a rare interview with her local newspaper.

But after a number of years of rapid growth, filings today reveal that turnover was broadly flat in the year to March 2021 at £2.8bn, despite bet365’s rivals prospering online from a boom in internet gambling during the pandemic.

In her review of the year contained with the annual report, Ms Coates said that growth had been impacted by “a complete cessation of sporting events” as the pandemic hit. Customers had instead moved to other online betting products such as bingo and casino.

“This , allied with the significant migration of customers during the various lockdowns from sports betting to gaming, led to overall revenues remaining broadly flat,” she said.

Ms Coates and bet365 are famed for shunning the limelight, preferring that their advertisements, regularly seen on perimeter boards at football games and on television.

Bet365 has been rocked by claims it makes a large proportion of its revenue in China, where citizens have been arrested for gambling. The operator has made little secret of its business in China, which it says is perfectly legal.

Crucially, it asserts, operating a China-accessible website outside China and remotely supplying its services into China is not against the law.

Questions about where bet365 makes its money will once again be raised as bet365 said it would be “severely prejudicial” to provide a geographical breakdown of where it makes its money.

Bet365 was rejected by the New York state after applying for a gambling licence. The Coates family even vowed never to sell, merge or float bet365 in a long application to officials. New York instead opted to name UK rivals Flutter, the company behind Paddy Power and Betfair, and Entain, whose brands include Ladbrokes and Coral, among the nine licensed operators in the key state.

Despite the fall in Ms Coates’ pay, her family will likely remain the UK’s biggest taxpayer. Known for their support of the Labour party, the Coates’ could cut their tax bill by simply paying themselves more in dividends.

Last year the family paid £615m to HM Revenue and Customs.

Charitable donations rose from £87m to £103m in the year to March 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Is sports betting in Canada legal? Survey shows bettors aren't sure

    Only 19 per cent of Canadians are aware that single-event sports betting is now legal, according to a report from Deloitte Canada.

  • 2022 NFL Free Agent Tracker

    Nick Mensio keeps a running list of NFL Free Agents for the 2022 offseason, sorted by position. (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Mega Millions drawing results for 3/1/22. No match to winning numbers, jackpot hits $113M

    Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the $102 million lottery jackpot drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Moving on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at some of the notable stocks that moved today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to Why These 5 Stocks Are Moving on Wednesday. All the major indexes observed positive momentum as the market recovered from the losses earlier in the week. […]

  • NC man thought a lottery ticket would make him rich. He bought one and hit a jackpot.

    “I still don’t believe it’s really true,” says Lincolnton construction worker Daniel Jenkins, who has his eyes on a new SUV and a house.

  • Most-hated person in NFL? Players, coaches, owners — even family members — made top 20

    Two people associated with the Dallas Cowboys are among the NFL’s Top 20 most-hated.

  • Why Macao's Casino Stocks Jumped Today

    Shares of casino stocks with exposure to Macao made a sharp recovery on Wednesday as China and Macao mull changes to COVID-19 restrictions. Shares of Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO) jumped as much as 16.4%, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) bounced 11.4%, and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) moved 10.1% higher. Making a less impressive move is MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), which saw its stock trade 5.5% higher today and is currently up 4.2%.

  • ‘Watershed’ Super Bowl for Flutter’s FanDuel not enough to offset slowdown

    A “watershed” Super Bowl for the owner of Paddy Power and PokerStars wasn’t enough to mask a disappointing performance in the UK last year. Flutter Entertainment’s revenues jumped 37% to £6 billion last year, boosted by a 113% surge in the US where revenues reached £1.4 billion. CEO Peter Jackson said strong performance in the US had continued since the end of 2021 and dubbed last month’s Super Bowl LVI — where the Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals — a “key milestone” for Flutter’s fantasy gaming app FanDuel.

  • Slot-Machine Developer Scientific Games to Change Name to Light & Wonder

    Slot-machine and game developer’s new name comes after the company shed its lottery and sports-betting businesses to focus on content for casinos and online gambling.

  • Macau government extends casino licences to December - media

    Casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months, public broadcaster TDM reported on Thursday, citing a city official, allowing more time for a highly anticipated rebidding process in the world's biggest casino hub. Economy and Finance Secretary Lei Wai Nong, speaking after a Legislative Assembly meeting, said Macau's casino licences that were due to expire on June 26 will be extended to Dec. 31. Macau's six operators, Wynn Macau, Sands China, MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts, all have to reapply to maintain operations in the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony.

  • Ladbrokes owner Entain's profit rises on online gambling growth

    Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as online brands such as bwin and partypoker, said its core earnings climbed 4.6% to 881.7 million pounds ($1.18 billion) in 2021. The London-listed betting group, which had paused dividend payments last year due to uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, said it would review the resumption of dividends at a later stage. "As we start 2022 we see retail heading towards pre-COVID levels and online performing in line with expectations against tough prior year comparables," Entain said in a statement.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Board Approves $2 Billion Share Buyback Program?

    MGM Resorts' board OK'd a $2 billion share buyback program, and China is mulling looser Covid rules. Is MGM stock a buy now?