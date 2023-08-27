After-game brawl between 49ers, Raiders fans erupts at California In-N-Out, reports say

A brawl involving at least 10 people inside an In-N-Out restaurant left two people injured with stab wounds, California police say.

Video of the fight shows fans wearing 49ers and Raiders jerseys battling inside the Santa Clara burger restaurant, KRON reported.

The brawl broke out following a pre-season game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers at nearby Levi’s Stadium, KTVU reported.

The Las Vegas Raiders, formerly of Oakland, are long-time rivals of the 49ers, according to Sports Illustrated.

Officers responded to reports of a fight inside the fast food restaurant at 11:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, the Santa Clara Police Department said in a news release.

Police detained several people and found two with multiple stab pounds, the release said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

No information on their medical condition was provided. Their accused assailant remains at large, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call detective Sgt. Frank Hagg at 408-615-4814 or email at FHagg@santaclaraca.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 408-615-4847.

Santa Clara is about 45 miles southeast of San Francisco.

