'Game of cat and explosive mouse': American helps remove hundreds of landmines in Ukraine
Farmers in Ukraine were plagued with landmines in their fields until Ryan Hendrickson and other volunteers removed more than 300 mines in the area.
The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa ban in an interview earlier this month with the Washington Post, saying Russians should "live in their own world until they change their philosophy."
ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 19:53 The Office of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations reported that the Russian Federation has requested to convene an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss "the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant" (ZNPP).
Russian occupation officials in the Crimea are likely considering strengthening security on thepeninsula following the attacks on Russian military targets, and may draw Russian troops awayfrom the front lines, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 20 report.
Zhanna Dynaeva and Serhiy Dynaev stand with a cat inside their house, which was destroyed by Russian bombardment, in the village of Novoselivka, Ukraine, Aug. 13, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy MaloletkaWar does more than displace civilians, or kill them. When wars are waged in residential areas, they become part of the calculus of simply getting through the day. During the war in Ukraine, now reaching its six-month anniversary, my friends and colleagues there have held Zoom meetings between air raid si
A photo of several people wearing military uniforms with Chinese and Russian flags has been shared hundreds of times in social media posts that claim it shows Chinese soldiers joining the Russian army to fight in Ukraine. This is false. AFP traced the photo to the website of a military-themed amusement park in Russia. The photographer who took pictures of the event said the people in the photo were "tourists"."It is said that hundreds of special forces of the Chinese People's Liberation Army hav
Paladino, a Republican running to represent New York's 23rd District, has offered various explanations about his mandatory disclosure. The public still can't see it.
The delivery of the Kirpi vehicles was the result of a government agreement, rather than a deal between Ukraine and BMC, which makes the Kirpi.
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack in a war that the United Nations said on Monday has killed more than 5,500 civilians. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets into several towns north and west of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February. Artillery and rocket fire in the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the south bank of the Dnipro River, has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and led to calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarised.
“Nobody in their right mind would go through what I have gone through with my staff for the last eight months,” the West Virginia senator said of efforts to shape Democrats’ legislation
The "come here, come here" challenge on TikTok has people quite literally using their enemies' weaknesses against them.
The former NBA star "is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts" by speaking with Putin, a senior Biden administration official told Insider.
INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSIAThe blame game over who detonated the car bomb that killed the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s “spiritual adviser” to the war in Ukraine is in full swing, with Russia saying it solved the case just over 24 hours after it happened.Their conclusion? That a Ukrainian woman in a Mini Cooper working for Ukraine special services detonated the bomb remotely—and allegedly brought her 12-year-old daughter along for the ride.“The murder of journalist Darya Dugina has been sol
"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Dennis Rodman said about his plans to help secure the release of WNBA's Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison
The drug bust resulted from a joint investigation between the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.
House of the Dragon is already living up to its predecessor, Game of Thrones — Sunday’s series premiere has crashed an app to view the show. HBO subscribers took to Twitter to complain about not being able to watch the highly anticipated fantasy drama’s premiere due to technical issues presumably caused by a flood of […]
If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in...
Reviewing the several story lines heading into the penultimate regular-season Cup race at Watkins Glen.
A relative of the two children whose remains were found in a suitcase in New Zealand last week was tracked to South Korea, police said. According to immigration records, an unidentified woman, likely in her 40s, arrived in South Korea in 2018, the national police agency in Seoul said, adding that there has been no record of her departure. Park Seung-hoon, an officer with the police agency, said the information has been conveyed to their New Zealand counterpart after receiving a request for investigative help.
CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine, where more fighting has been reported near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Russia and Ukraine agree to allow inspectors into the complex.
Dennis Rodman plans to take matters into his own hands when it comes to rescuing Brittney Griner from Russia.