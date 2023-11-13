Game Changers (Monday, November 13, 2023)
Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure on Sunday night after the win, and remained in the hospital on Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The nominees for The Game Awards 2023 have been announced. Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the Resident Evil 4 remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are up for the Game of the Year award.
This week's corporate earnings are expected to show the US consumer is still spending but in select areas.
Counsell spoke of turning the page at his introductory news conference, then took on the tone of a breakup while speaking with Milwaukee media.
Amazon has cut around 180 jobs in its gaming division. The cuts will affect the entire Game Growth team and all staff working on Crown, an Amazon-backed Twitch channel. A leaked email reportedly cited a company pivot to refocus resources on growth areas like free monthly games for Prime subscribers.
Haley Cavinder will continue her business ventures off the court with her twin sister, Hanna.
The Portal is a handheld meant for the PlayStation 5 faithful. It can only stream games from your PS5, and your experience with it is entirely determined by your network connection.
Israeli forces on Monday surrounded Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which Israel claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast command center that the militant group built underneath the facility.
JMU stunned Michigan State last week in East Lansing, and Arizona got past Duke on the road to shake up the top five.
Arik Armstead didn't hesitate to call out Jags guard Brandon Scherff for kicking him in the leg in the first quarter.
WhatsApp is rolling out a new Discord-like voice chat feature for large groups, the Meta-owned company announced on Monday. Voice chats are started quietly without any ringing involved with an in-chat bubble that you tap to join. You can quickly unmute, hang up or message the group without having to leave the voice chat by clicking on the call controls at the top of the chat.
De'Von Achane looked like one of the most explosive players in the NFL prior to the injury.
San Diego State is 3-7 this season and will have a losing record for the first time since 2009.
If the Heisman is supposed to go to the most outstanding player in college football, it’s hard to argue against Daniels’ case at this point.
With the college football regular season winding down, the coaching carousel is ramping up in a big way.