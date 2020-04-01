Game-Changing Resume Writing Tips from Top Experts (Hint: 'Less Is More')

PEOPLE’s Real Tips for Real Life presents practical answers to some of the most commonly asked questions around finance, employment and preparing for the future—even when that future can seem very uncertain.

For job seekers, “a resume is a marketing document” whose primary purpose is to land an interview — a “first impression of you that many employers or recruiters are going to see,” says Amanda Augustine, a career expert for TopResume.

To get a foot in the door for the interview, you need to show employers that you have the qualifications they are looking for, and fast, since hiring managers are said to spend mere seconds scanning each resume. Plus, you need to write a resume that easily passes through the software robots that most companies now use to winnow out applicants.

“A resume is a means to an end,” says Ian Siegel, chief executive and co-founder of ZipRecruiter, the online job-listing and recruiting platform that generates more than 20 million job applications a month. “It’s the start of their introduction to you.”

Following are some tips to write a stellar resume — one that will help make the case that you should be the candidate a hiring manager must get in the door. Additionally, TopResume has provided a free resume worksheet you can download to get you well on your way.

1. The Winning Resume Format

“Less is more,” says Augustine. “You want to stick to a simpler, clean resume design.”

Use a layout that’s easily scannable by both the software weeding out resumes — also called an applicant tracking system — and recruiters. “They’re spending a very short amount of time looking at a resume,” she says, noting the maximum length ought to be two pages.

The resume should be formatted in Microsoft Word or a Google Doc, says Siegel: “You don’t want to be using a PDF or any kind of an image because the robots can’t read those.”

At the top, put in your name, cell phone, email address and your LinkedIn link.

“You want to make sure your email address is professional-looking, not that one from high school or college that you used to giggle about, and now if you showed it to your grandmother, you’d be embarrassed,” says Augustine.

Example of a strong resume

2. Customize Your Resume

Don’t send off the same resume to each job you apply for. Instead, target your resume for each job, highlighting the skills you have that an employer seeks in a job ad, says Siegel, to get your resume past the applicant tracking system and into a human’s hands.

“Ideally you want a perfect match inside your resume,” he says. “If you are a cook, say you are a cook — don’t say you were a food artist. If you went to a search engine to look for work, whatever the keyword is that you typed in to find a job, that should be the way you describe the work you did in your resume.”

Apply for a job even if it lists skills you don’t have. “Most jobs come down to a maximum of two key skills, but in fact the majority of jobs just require one key skill,” says Siegel. “Determine that key skill and lead with that and you’re going to do great.”

Reread the job listing and note the terms and phrases that are repeatedly used throughout the job description — particularly the requirements section. Where possible, “incorporate those terms throughout your resume,” specifically in the key skills section and the work experience section, says Augustine.