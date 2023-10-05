Game of chicken with traffic lands wanted in man in jail, Ga. deputies say
A man is behind bars after officials say he was jumping around cars on a busy road.
Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies were flagged down by a driver who reported a man jumping in front of cars on Chambers Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When deputies located the man, identified as Rodney Jackson, they ran his information.
Authorities then realized he was wanted on a probation violation warrant for the original charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and theft by shoplifting.
TRENDING STORIES:
Neighbor takes down ‘offensive’ Halloween decoration. Family puts it right back up
9-year-old dies after being hit by car in South Fulton neighborhood, police say
Jackson was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: