Game of Coins: Inside the Paxos-Gemini Stablecoin Discount War

Here's why several stablecoins saw sudden bursts of activity over the past three months.

The rise of newÂ stablecoins was a defining story in the second half of 2018, but the reality is that exclusive discounts partly fueled their growth.

Dollar-backed stablecoins are generally supposed to be worth $1, whether itâs Geminiâs GUSD or Paxosâ PAX. But according to four sources with knowledge of these cryptocurrency exchanges, both stablecoin-issuers privately offered over-the-counter [OTC] trading desks up to a 1 percent discount if traders used these tokens in some fashion before redeeming them for USD.

âThey were offering that as a sweetener for getting it kick-started with adoption,” an OTC trader, who asked to stay anonymous, told CoinDesk.

This is why GUSD and PAX activity surged in December 2018, both between OTC desks and on exchange platforms like Huobi and Binance, where several traders moved millions of dollars within a matter of days. According to CoinMarketCap, GUSDâs global market cap suddenly surged from roughly $87 million on December 17 to over $103 million the following day.

âA lot of the arbitrage opportunities were manufactured,â the OTC trader added.

Dorothy Chang, VP of Paxosâ marketing and communications department, told CoinDesk this incentive structure was only offered to a âhandful of partnersâ for âless than two monthsâ starting around late September. Perhaps fortuitously for Paxos, the first-ever U.S.-dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether (USDT), temporarily lost parity in mid-October.

According to a report prepared for CoinDesk by the analytics firm Delphi Digital, USDT lost almost a third of its market share during this period, with GUSD eventually exceeding PAX with more than $140 million in transaction volume in January 2019.

The Delphi Digital report argued that âcompetitors are all fighting for the spot Tether will most likely eventually lose.â

With regards to PAX, Chang said the discount was âsomething we did when we were first introducing our product to the market,â adding that Paxos is increasing its redemption windows from once to twice a day and looking for more partnerships with enterprises across the space.

âWeâve been at above $100 million in daily transaction volume for the past three days and holding steady,â Chang said on Monday.

While Paxos has moved on, the markets may still witness ripple effects from these corporate incentive programs for months to come. GUSD, for example, saw a burst of trading activity and market valuation in January.

âThe incentives that are issued by these entities often come with a lock-up period. Those may have expired,â said Jesse Proudman, CEO of the algorithmic trading platform Strix Leviathan. Proudman explained to CoinDesk that the discounted stablecoins can now be freely traded.

Game of coins

Once several stablecoins became available for less than or more than a dollar, whether based on incentive strategies or organic market fluctuations, the arbitrage games began.

According to a Paxos blog and reporting by The Block, several Huobi users tried to obfuscate their source of funds by opening dozens of accounts using other names in order to exceed the Paxos exchangeâs daily USD redemption limit. Paxos told CoinDesk at least 10 accounts were closed in relation to this trend.

The frenzy arose because the PAX discount program coincided with the release of HUSD, which is essentially a pool of stablecoins offered by the Singapore-based exchange Huobi that allows traders to deposit one type and later withdraw another. Besides GUSD and PAX, the pool also supports Circleâs USDC and TrustTokenâs TUSD.

According to Kelvy Ko, partner at crypto hedge fund Leotank Digital Trading, Huobiâs HUSD pool has made it much more convenient for traders to swap stablecoins and leverage arbitrage without actually trading them.

Indeed, around the same time that the stablecoin USDT oscillated and Huobi launched HUSD, PAXâs global market cap jumped from roughly $42 million to $79 million in a single day on October 23. Then in early December, Binance saw a plethora of multibillion-dollar PAX trades as traders struggled to find liquidity and arbitrage sources beyond the redeemer itself. By the first week of 2019, Paxos told CoinDesk the company had redeemed $200 million worth of stablecoins so far.