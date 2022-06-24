Game Commission: Two men illegally killed white-tailed deer

Jun. 24—A Lewisburg man and his friend are accused of being part of a "coordinated unlawful poaching effort" involving the killing of a white-tailed deer in December, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Kerry A. Long Sr., 62, of Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana and one summary count of unlawful killing of big game. The charges were filed by Game Warden Jared Turner, of the Pennsylvania Game Commission Northeast Division, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The friend has not been charged.

Milton Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said several landowners near Shakespeare Road made independent reports on Dec. 8 concerning a motor vehicle or all-terrain vehicle usage and discharging of firearms in an agricultural field near their homes. Zettlemoyer said there have been several complaints over the last two years involving nighttime hunting or poaching activities, so he contacted the Game Commission.

At 5:25 p.m. Dec. 8, Zettlemoyer and Game Warden Jamie Walker observed two individuals riding ATVs in that area. One driver left the area while the other driver, later identified as Long, had trouble starting the vehicle, according to court documents.

When the authorities approached, they observed a dead antlerless white-tailed deer on the ground approximately 10 feet away with an injury consistent with a large-caliber firearm. The animal had already been field dressed, meaning the entrails had been removed, according to court documents.

Long said he didn't shoot the animal because he has a criminal history that disqualified him from possessing a firearm. He said he heard gunshots and came to investigate. Police did not find any blood on Long's hands, clothing or ATV, according to court documents.

Long was found with marijuana. A small-caliber rifle with a flashlight taped to the barrel was found in the vehicle that Long has admitted to operating in the past that was consistent in type, caliber and report of a nearby witness statement.

Story continues

A friend of Long's confessed to the killing of the dear at the intersection of Shakespeare and Sodom Roads. That friend does not have a valid hunting license since his privileges are revoked due to previous violations of the Game and Wildlife Code, according to court documents.

The friend further stated that the firearm he used to kill the deer was located inside his home. Police found a Browning A-Bolt 7mm Remington Magnum, according to court documents.

The friend said that he and Long were not hunting together when the deer was killed, but made several statements that related to the exact location where Long was arrested and details of the incident. They were trying to communicate with each other via cellphone immediately after the initial arrest, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing for Long is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 6 in front of Diehl.