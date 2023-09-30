GAME DAY Hawaii football takes on UNLV

Sep. 30—Editor's Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

SCORE: UNLV 20, Hawaii 3, HALFTIME

11:29 a.m.: Schager is taking a beating back there and UH will have to punt just before halftime as Schager looks a bit dinged up. HALFTIME

11:23 a.m.: UH commits a face-mask penalty and then a personal foul on UNLV's first two offensive plays and the ball is at the UH 5. Courtney Reese with a 4-yard TD run. UNLV 20, HAW 3, :45, Q2.

11:20 a.m.: Schager is surrounded by defenders and he fumbles. Flag on the play is for holding on UH. Zavier Carter credited with UNLV's fifth sack. Thomas Anderson with the recovery.

11:18 a.m.: UH comes out trying to establish the run with Tylan Hines and gets two runs for 4 yards to set up third-and-6. Schager hits Ashlock sitting in the zone for 8 yards to move the chains. Schager sacked from behind for a loss of 9. Darius Johnson with a huge sack. Rebels with four sacks already. SHOVEL PASS ALERT. It goes for 5 yards to make it third-and-14 and UNLV calls timeout with 2:10 to go.

11:12 a.m.: Hawaii has a chance to add to its momentum with a stop on third-and-15 but Maiava scrambles for 21 yards and a first down. Huge change lost to get off the field quick by the UH defense. Maiava hits Thomas for a big play but a holding call is made on UNLV. Still a first down for the Rebels. Another third-and-5 and Maiava hits Senika McKie for 28 yards inside the UH 20. Another big play by the UNLV offense on third down. Another third-and-9 and UNLV runs it for 6 yards to the 9. Rebels decide to try the field goal. Interesting sequence there. Pizano with a 27-yard field goal. UNLV 13, HAW 3, 4:56, Q2.

10:59 a.m.: Schager comes out and hits Steven McBride for completions of 24 and 35 yards and just like that UH is on the UNLV 16. Schager has McBride for a TD but he can't make the connection. Third-and-10 and Hawaii calls timeout. UH comes out and Schager has a pass to Pofele Ashlock who drops it. Matthew Shipley with a 33-yard field goal and it's GOOD. UNLV 10, HAW 3, 11:56, Q2.

10:52 a.m.: Jai'Den Thomas busts off an 11-yard run with a 15-yard penalty by UH added on and quickly everything has changed. Caleb Brown almost comes up with two different interceptions and UNLV will try a 52-yard field goal. Jose Pizano's kick is GOOD. UNLV 10, HAW 0, 13:36, Q2.

10:48 a.m.: The second quarter starts with UH facing a fourth-and-3 on the UNLV 38. UH goes into a five-receiver set and Schager is pressured and throws an incomplete pass. UNLV takes over.

10:40 a.m.: Jalen Smith makes a huge tackle for loss on third down and UNLV goes three-and-out. Hawaii takes over and goes for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 40 with backup QB Dalen Morris picking up the first down. Koali Nishigaya follows with a nice catch for 13 yards to put the ball in UNLV territory and Hawaii finally has something going.

10:30 a.m.: Disastrous three-and-out for UH as quarterback Brayden Schager gets drilled on a pass attempt on first down and then back-to-back sacks by the Rebels defense. Schager has absolutely no chance back there. UH will punt after a three-and-out. Hawaii with minus-24 yards of offense in eight plays.

10:24 a.m.: Jordan Younge-Humphrey rips off a 32-yard run to start UNLV's drive and the Rebels drive right down the field. Vincent Davis with an easy 16-yard TD reception from Maiava and UNLV makes it look easy. UNLV 7, HAW 0, 9:08. Q1.

10:19 a.m.: UNLV is whistled for holding on third down to extend UH's opening drive on offense but Hawaii can't do much else and has to punt. Hawaii starts with negative yards in five plays.

10:12 a.m.: Jayden Maiava, the former Kaimuki quarterback, gets the start at QB for the Rebels. After a short run, he has two passes defended well and it's a three-and-out. Good start for the Warriors.

10:06 a.m.: Nalu Emerson and Jonah Panoke are both out today for UH. Hawaii has won the toss and will defer to the second half.

In what head coach Timmy Chang referred to as a must-win game, again, the University of Hawaii football team opens Mountain West Conference play at UNLV today at Allegiant Stadium.

After going 2-3 in nonconference games, the Warriors will reset for this game against the Rebels. This year, the MWC scrapped the divisional format and instead will pair the two teams with the best winning percentages in league play in the championship game.

After absorbing several injuries, the Warriors are relatively healthy. Running back Tylan Hines, who has missed two games because of an ailment, appears to be ready to join the rotation. Last week, power back Landon Sims was back in the lineup after being held out two games. Wideout Chuuky Hines also has healed from an ailment and is available as a receiver and kickoff returner.

