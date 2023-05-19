Game on: Milwaukee's Police Athletic League is back

Emam Washington, 18, views the police differently now.

“They are really no different than us. They come from the same hardships in their life just as I do,” said Washington, a student at Rufus King High School.

Washington’s view changed thanks to the relaunch of the Milwaukee Police Athletic League. The program aims to improve police relations among youth while providing positive activities to keep them off the streets.

Since January, the program has hosted teen nights once a month at different community centers throughout the city. Washington’s youth center, Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, is among the few participating in the league.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson talks about the launching of the Milwaukee Police Athletic League, Inc. program on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Children’s Outing Association-Goldin Center at 2320 W Burleigh St, Milwaukee.

Washington said he learned about the police at his center’s teen night which included a frank discussion with police. These interactions, he said, will go a long way to improving police relations with youth because of the connection they make.

“Just because (they wear) a badge and a uniform really doesn’t separate them,” he said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the city’s police Chief Jeffrey Norman officially announced the program Friday during a news conference at COA-Goldin Center, 2320 W. Burleigh. The program is making its return to the city after nearly a two-decade absence. It’s always been a goal of Norman to reinstate the program.

This effort, Norman said, is the “proof in the pudding” of the department’s investment in the city’s young people.

Rank and file officers will volunteer as mentors, coaches, role models and advocates in a way that connects with youth on a more personal level that builds trust, Norman said. He noted the program has had proven results showing a link between youth crime prevention and PAL.

“The Police Athletic League is based on the conviction that young people – if reached early enough can cultivate strong positive attitudes towards and with law enforcement,” said Norman, who became chief in November 2021. “By providing a safe environment for young people and a place for our officers to interact with them, we are breaking down traditional boundaries.”

Lemarus Shields, 16, left, from the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, was among teen leaders who spoke at a press conference where it was announced that the Milwaukee Police Athletic League, Inc. program would be starting up on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Children’s Outing Association-Goldin Center at 2320 W Burleigh St. Milwaukee. On the right is another teen leader, Damonte Burnett, 17, from the COA Goldin Center, who also spoke at the event.

The department is working with United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee to implement the program. UNCOM is a collaboration of eight youth organizations that will rotate the MPAL program. Each youth center will design activities like sports, STEM or art for youth and police based on the center’s programming.

Johnson said there are a multitude of good options for young people to have fun, to learn and to receive guidance, but PAL adds to those opportunities, as well as increases safety.

“It is not just police. It is not just schools. It takes everybody,” Johnson said.

Norman would like to see the PAL expand beyond the youths served by these eight programs. He wants every youth in the city to be involved in this program.

Norman put out a call to action.

“Get involved. If your organization serves young people, please reach out to us,” Norman said.

To learn how your youth organization can get involved email mpdpal@milwuakee.gov

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's Police Athletic League makes a comeback