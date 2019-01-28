Game on? New report suggests Apple may be prepping for a gaming service

Apple's gaming plans may be about to get a boost.

According to a new report from Cheddar, the iPhone-maker is working on a new gaming subscription service.

Citing five people "familiar with the matter," the new report says that Apple started having conversations with game publishers last year to create this form of a "Netflix for games." Under this system, users would pay a subscription fee to gain access to a certain number of titles.

There is no timetable given for when this service would launch, how much it would cost or which publishers, what types of games would be included or even which devices it would work on. Cheddar's report also notes that as it is in the early stages, Apple could decide to abandon things altogether.

But a move into gaming would make sense for the company, particularly as it tries to find new ways to grow its Services group amid slowing iPhone sales. In his letter to investors earlier this month announcing an adjustment to the company's guidance for its first-quarter earnings, CEO Tim Cook made several references to its Services unit — which includes the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud — noting that it "generated over $10.8 billion in revenue during the quarter, growing to a new quarterly record in every geographic segment."

In addition to this new report on gaming, rumors have long suggested that Apple is set to launch its own video streaming service.

If it does get into gaming, Apple would be the latest major tech company to enter the space. Earlier this month, Amazon was reported to be working on its own game streaming service, while Google has been experimenting with what it calls Project Stream for streaming games to a laptop or desktop running its Chrome browser.

Sony offers a game streaming service for the PlayStation 4 and PC called PlayStation Now, which allows gamers to play over 700 games from the PS4, PS3 and PS2 for $99.99 per year.

Microsoft similarly has a game streaming service for the Xbox One called Xbox Game Pass, which offers access to over 100 games for $9.99 per month. The Xbox-maker is also experimenting with streaming Xbox games to mobile devices through its Project X-Cloud.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Game on? New report suggests Apple may be prepping for a gaming service