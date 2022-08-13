Game room employee arrested

Aug. 13—A game room employee was arrested Thursday in connection with undercover operations on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, undercover officers went into the District 7 Game Room on Andrews Highway on Aug. 3 and employee Phat Huynh, 48, paid one of them $55 in cash after they put $20 into one of the machines and won $35.

The next day, OPD detectives allege employee Minyun Weng, 29, paid an undercover officer $35 in cash after they put $20 into a machine and won $15, the report stated.

Officers seized gaming equipment, a DVR system, an iPad and cell phone, according to the report.

Arrest warrants for Huynh and Weng were issued at that time.

Weng was arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity Thursday and he was released from the Ector County jail the same day after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

The Odessa Police Department has conducted undercover operations on at least five game rooms since the beginning of the month, resulting in warrants being issued for at least 10 employees.