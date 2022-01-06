GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

GameStop’s (GME) stock surged as much as 30% in after hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

GameStop is also reportedly creating partnerships with two crypto companies to “share technology and co-invest in the development of games that use blockchain and NFT technology, as well as other NFT-related projects,” according to people familiar with the plans who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

During the company's latest earnings call, CEO Matt Furlong gave a teaser about future digital plans.

"We believe our emphasis on the long-term is positioning us to build what will ultimately become a much larger business relative to where we are in 2021," Furlong said during the earnings call in December.

"We've also been exploring emerging opportunities in blockchain, NFTs and Web 3.0 gaming," he said.

Internet sleuths last year had noticed that the company was posting job descriptions which included "NFT" and "Web 3.0." The video-game retailer also has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators for an NFT marketplace.

GameStop has been a 'meme' stock favorite among retailer investors over the last year. It was the third most searched ticker in all of 2021 behind Tesla (TSLA), and AMC (AMC). Shares of AMC, another 'meme' darling, were also up more than 10% in after-hours.

GameStop is undergoing a turnaround plan under Chairman Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of e-commerce platform Chewy (CHWY).

Cohen, known as "Papa Cohen" by the retail trader crowd, has been hush-hush about his strategy.

"We are trying to do something that nobody in the retail space has ever done,” Cohen said at the company's annual meeting in June of last year.

GameStop went through a C-Suite overhaul over the summer, with Amazon (AMZN) veterans Matt Furlong appointed as CEO and Mike Recupero as CFO.

In December, the company announced it had established new offices in Seattle and Boston, describing the locations as "technology hubs with established talent markets."

Recently, GameStop and other meme favorites have been under pressure along with other risky assets and growth names, over concerns of Fed rate hikes this year.

