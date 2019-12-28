'Game of Thrones' actor Andrew Dunbar died suddenly in his home before Christmas

Twitter/@SirJessmo

A "Game of Thrones" extra who was the body double for Alfie Allen's character Theon Greyjoy died suddenly in his home in Belfast on December 23, the Independent reports.

Andrew Dunbar was in his thirties and worked as DJ in addition to his extra roles in series like "Derry Girls," "Line of Duty," and "Krypton."

The head of Crowd Makeup for "Game of Thrones" said Dunbar "always stood out" among the thousands of extras that appeared on the show.

Andrew Dunbar, an actor based in Belfast who appeared as an extra on "Game of Thrones," died suddenly in his home on December 23, the Independent reports.

A spokesperson for The Extras Dept, and Irish agency, confirmed the actor's death, saying in a statement that Dunbar "was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again."

In addition to appearances during crowd scenes in "Game of Thrones," Dunbar, who was in his thirties, was the body double for the character Theon Greyjoy, played by Alfie Allen.

The actor also appeared as an extra in shows like "Derry Girls," "Line of Duty," and "Krypton."

Dunbar's "Game of Thrones" coworker Jesse Morris remembers him as "a great guy I had the immense pleasure of working with," and his co-star and friend Andy McClay said that "people always felt good around" Dunbar.

"Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on 'Thrones,' Andrew always stood out," Pamela Smyth, the head of Crowd Makeup for "Game of Thrones," told the Independent.

Correction: A previous version of this article used a photo of a different actor with the same name.

