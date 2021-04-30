'Game of Thrones' actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault

Tim Fitzsimons and Diana Dasrath
·2 min read
Actor Esmé Bianco on Friday sued goth rock icon Marilyn Manson, accusing him of sexual assault.

The federal civil lawsuit, filed in a California court, alleges that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, committed multiple violent sexual assaults, a rape and other abuse over the course of years from 2009 to 2013. It also accuses Manson, his former manager Tony Ciulla and Ciulla’s management company of violating human trafficking laws by employing fraud in the form of “promises of work” that were known to be fraudulent and using “force and/or threats of force” to obtain unpaid labor.

The suit was filed as Manson is already under criminal investigation by California authorities. In February, Los Angeles county announced that Manson is being investigated over allegations of sexual assault after several women came forward with public accounts of violence or sexual misconduct.

"While we understand that the criminal investigations are still ongoing, it is vital that we pursue every possible avenue to hold him accountable for the horrific acts he committed," said Jay Ellwanger, Bianco's attorney.

Bianco, a British-American actor, is best known for her recurring role as Ros in the HBO show "Game of Thrones."

Esme Bianco attends the
"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," Bianco said in a statement.

"Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."

In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's former partner, said he "horrifically" abused her.

NBC News was unable to reach Manson.

Ciulla did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

Manson's last post to Instagram is a statement shared after Wood first went public with her allegations in February: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

    A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the party's presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday. The May 7 event at a hotel in Austin is being co-hosted by U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, to thank donors who helped fund a voter registration drive and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state. High-profile Republican politicians who are considering whether to seek the party's nomination in 2024 are expected to speak to the crowd of about 200 donors.