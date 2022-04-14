‘Game of Thrones’ actor Joseph Gatt arrested, accused of sexually explicit communication with minor

Actor Joseph Gatt, who previously appeared in episodes of “Game of Thrones,” was arrested this month and accused of having "sexually explicit communication" with a minor online, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said in a news release Tuesday the juvenile division of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served Gatt, 50, with a residential search warrant at his home early in the morning on April 6.

Gatt was arrested by detectives on an outstanding felony warrant, LAPD said.

The release said that police had received information that the English actor, who lives in Los Angeles, had reportedly been engaging in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.”

Police are looking to identify any possible additional victims and asked that anyone with more information contact law enforcement.

Gatt was released on a $5,000 bail a few hours after he was taken into custody, according to his booking report.

Following his release, Gatt posted a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me,” the statement said. “They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

He then thanked his friends and supporters and added “for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

Gatt’s previous acting credits include a three-episode stint on “Game of Thrones” as Thenn Warg. He also recently appeared in “Dumbo” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Gatt has a role in the upcoming DC film “Black Adam.”

Gatt’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.