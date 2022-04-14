Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt arrested for sexually explicit communication with a minor

Joseph Gatt has been arrested for reportedly engaging in sexually explicit online communication with a minor across state lines.

The Los Angeles Police Department received information regarding the Game of Thrones actor’s alleged illegal online behaviour and proceeded to serve a search warrant at his LA home on April 6.

LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force promptly began to investigate Gatt after they were tipped off about his sexual offence.

Gatt was then brought into custody. He was also found to have had an outstanding felony warrant for a similar crime.

In a news release on Tuesday (12 April), authorities addressed the public, announcing his arrest for “contact with a minor for sexual offence”.

They further urged any other potential victims to call them with any additional details.

The Independent has reached out to Gatt’s representative for comment.

The 50-year-old actor was born in London and has a long list of acting film credits – aside from his small role as a member of the Thenn tribe in Game of Thrones – including Dumbo, Thor, and Star Trek Into the Darkness.

(Getty Images)

Gatt is also set to appear in the forthcoming adventure film, Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, based on the DC comic character of the same name.