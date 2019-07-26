Game of Thrones? Bitcoin Bro John McAfee Schemes to Rule US & UK

Bitcoin millionaire John McAfee wants to make history by being the UK prime minister while simultaneously serving as US president. | Source: REUTERS / William Gularte (i), Shutterstock (ii). Image Edited by CCN.

Bitcoin millionaire John McAfee has a bold, ambitious vision: To rule over both the United States and the United Kingdom as their president and prime minister, respectively.

McAfee outlined his audacious aspirations on Twitter, where he alleged that he qualifies to be both — simultaneously — because he’s a U.S. citizen born on U.S. soil and a British citizen born in England.

“I am one of the few people still alive who could qualify for the combined position.”

Game of Thrones: McAfee is both a US and UK citizen

McAfee explained that he was born in England on an American Army base to an American dad and a British mom. The rare confluence of events makes McAfee both a U.S. and British citizen.

Moreover, McAfee pointed out that there are no laws in either country “explicitly stating that the country’s leader cannot also be the leader of another country.” So why shouldn’t he do it?

Can a person run for, and be, President of the United States and Prime Minister of Great Britain simultaneously? Yes. Absolutely. Without question. But I believe I am one of the few people stil alive who could qualify for the combined position. pic.twitter.com/953oWjhyHu — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 26, 2019





John McAfee is a fugitive for tax evasion

Of course, in order for McAfee to win the U.S. presidency, he’d have to attend the presidential debates. But that’s unlikely, since he’s a fugitive from the law for tax evasion.

