Game of Thrones creators' Netflix show gets fresh look in new trailer

A new trailer for Netflix's 3 Body Problem, from the creators of Game of Thrones, has been released.

Based on a series of novels by Liu Cixin, the mystery sci-fi series, from David Benioff and DB Weiss, as well as True Blood producer Alexander Woo, has given a fresh glimpse into its eight-episode arc after being first announced by Netflix all the way back in September 2020.

According to the show's official synopsis, and the first full length trailer following a previous teaser, 3 Body Problem follows the repercussions of the actions of Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao), an astrophysicist who sees her father murdered during the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

Wenjie makes a fateful decision in the 1960s, which echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present day – and forces them to face humanity's greatest threat.



The first trailer sees tense mystery and science fiction clash, as a dramatic voiceover reveals: "Someone, or something, is targeting scientists".

That turns out to be true, as the teaser also provides glimpses at several scenes of death and supernatural powers, including one man hanged next to the River Thames and the stars in the night sky flickering on and off.

The teaser ends with a circle in the sky unravelling, as if a lid is being unscrewed, and a morose warning: "They are coming. And there's nothing you can do to stop them."

The series stars GoT alumni Liam Cunningham, Jonathan Pryce and John Bradley, alongside Marvel's Benedict Wong, Godzilla Vs Kong’s Eiza González, Babylon's Jovan Adepo, Inventing Anna's Saamer Usmani, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Rosalind Chao, and Arrow actor Sea Shimooka.

Jess Hong, Ben Schnetzer, Alex Sharp, Marlo Kelly, and Zine Tseng will also feature in the upcoming Netflix series.



3 Body Problem will be released on Netflix on March 21, 2024.



