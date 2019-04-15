Game of Thrones Fans Have Come Up With Some Memes Epic Enough for That Premiere

Fans found the humor in the drama of the epic fantasy series

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 finally premiered Sunday night and not only was it worth waiting for, it was worth joking about online.

Maybe you thought the episode was just another one of your wild dreams, but no, that spiral thing happened and Jon did actually ride before he finally learned the truth about his family.

And as he did, fans found the humor in the drama of the epic fantasy series, blending the two into a series of therapeutic Game of Thrones memes and season 8 premiere memes most fans can relate to.

The premiere was filled wall to wall with memorable moments. There was Dany’s icy Winterfell reception, Samwell Tarly breaking the news of Jon Snow’s true heritage—and connection to Daenerys. There was Cersei’s shaky alliance with Euron. And at last, Jon Snow riding the Rhaegal. But some had more comedic potential than others, and the GIFs capture them all.

You can’t deny the meme-makers are some of your fastest and most enjoyable informal authorities on masterpiece television, particularly the moment to moment shocks of a popular show this bonkers.

The memes of the dragon reacting to Jon and its mother’s affection ruled the realm.

Here are the best memes of Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 1.

Dragon is not accepting its mom’s new boyfriend

Jon Snow rides the dragon

The burns between Sansa Stark and the Unburnt Daenerys Targaryen

Jon Snow finding out the truth about his ancestry

Cersei after formally allying with Euron

Jon Snow and Arya Stark’s reunion

Bran Stark living for the drama

And seeing this is Game of Thrones, it wasn’t just regular people. Of course, there were celebrity fans in the house.

This dragon was looking at them kiss like "Jon Snow that's your aunt, boy you wild" #JonSnow #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5VU2Qv2Pu7 — Chief🦅Rocka (@11BEddieV) April 15, 2019

How to Train Jon Snow's Dragon pic.twitter.com/9Zo5FeQk0G — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) April 15, 2019

So glad they included my favorite scene from Harry Potter in the season premiere of #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GCyJLYwqFq — Katie Stern (@katiehstern) April 15, 2019

Sansa, throwing shade at Khaleesi:

"What do dragons eat anyway?"



Khaleesi, breaker of chains, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Sipper of Tea, and Blocker of Shade:

"Whatever they want."



ADVANTAGE: Khaleesi. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a0O8FsX3aD











— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 15, 2019

The shade between Sansa and Daenerys is sooo delicious #GameofThrones — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) April 15, 2019

“Whatever they want.” Clearly #Daenerys doesn’t need dragons throw down a burn. Also: Love Jon Snow literally caught between them #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IQa5pdEAZC — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow doing the math after the news from Sam. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TzbO6Fh4eT — Trent Cramer (@trentswrong) April 15, 2019

Jon snow after sam told him everything #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/17oC3i7F8y — Alfredo (@BrutalXL) April 15, 2019

Major takeaway from the #GameofThrones season 8 premiere: Jon Snow deserves to be king because he's the only person on this show who initiates decent hugs during long-awaited reunions. pic.twitter.com/YYOpdPkBY8 — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow and Arya Stark reuniting because sometimes different roads lead to the same castle. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/byWFqmOPiD — C. | ❄️⚔️🔥 (@carohuntz) April 15, 2019

The emotions of coming from Jon Snow and Arya Stark got me like.



#ForTheThrone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NsduJkLTJY



— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) April 15, 2019