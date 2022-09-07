'Game of Thrones' forgot to edit out green screen on a character's fingers on the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'

"House of the Dragon" forgot to edit out green screen wrapped around a character's fingers.

King Viserys — who had two fingers amputated on the show — sported green screen fabric on his hand in episode three while he handed a note to a messenger.

This isn't the first editing goof by the "Thrones" franchise. In 2019, a Starbucks coffee cup made it into the final cut of an episode.

Call it "greenscale."

The "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon" joined the franchise's tradition of visual goofs after un-edited green screen on a character's fingers made it into episode three.

In the series premiere of the franchise prequel, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) cut his finger on the iron throne. When the wound refused to heal, he had his pinky and ring fingers amputated.

But in episode three, the King's two fingers that are supposed to be missing can be seen wrapped in green screen on his left hand while he gives a note to a messenger.

The note is meant to be sent to the King's brother, Daemon, played by Matt Smith.

As of Wednesday morning, the green fingers hadn't been edited out of the scene.

This isn't the first time editing mistakes have slipped into HBO's mega-hit.

During the final season of "Game of Thrones" in 2019, a modern coffee cup was spotted resting on a dining table.

In response, HBO said at the time: "In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode of 'Game of Thrones': The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Representatives from HBO Max did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the latest minor gaffe.

Read the original article on Insider