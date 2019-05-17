Game of Thrones: Judging the brutality and morality of unleashing dragon fire on innocents

Daenerys Targaryen lived up to the worst parts of her family's rage-filled past on Sunday's penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones." Atop her last remaining fire-breathing dragon, she lay waste to opposing forces, the women and children of King's Landing (and according to our TV critic, the show's very credibility, but we won't get into that). After Drogon easily torched the Iron Fleet and the scorpion crossbows, Daenerys seemed intent on killing every last terrified resident of the doomed city.

The final scenes, in which Arya Stark took in the Pompeii-like destruction while staggering through the city streets, got us wondering: Just how bad was Khaleesi’s sin that day?

War is full of atrocities. And the creators of "Game of Thrones" have gone out of their way to show them to us in graphic detail. They also set up a clear debate about Daenerys' decision.

She talks about using the dragon the same way real-life leaders have spoken about using nuclear weapons, as an evil offset only by the greater evil of letting the war drag on or letting the bad people in power stay there.

Then we see Daenerys' rage and vengeance, leaving us to contemplate her true motivations and whether the ends ever justify the means.

Whether the show’s creators decide in this week's finale that Daenerys' sin was too grave for her to become queen — or to survive at all — may hinge not on how destructive her decision was, but on why she made it.

Do we take her at her word that she lays waste to King’s Landing to stop the suffering of far greater numbers of people? Or was it just an act of rage and vengeance that can’t be forgiven?

The show's visual effects producer, Steve Kullbeck, said in HBO's behind-the-scenes video "The Game Revealed," the attack was heavily inspired by the firebombing at Dresden near the end of World War II. "Thrones" has long taken inspiration from real historical events to create its medieval-like world of scheming nobility and to raise questions about what humans are capable of in war.

George R.R. Martin, who penned the books on which the series is based, has said he first took inspiration from the Wars of the Roses, a series of civil wars in England during the 15th century between two families with claims to the throne. Season 6's brutal Battle of the Bastards is based on the Battle of Cannae between the Romans and the Hannibal-led Carthaginians in 216 BC, according to episode director Miguel Sapochnik.

The writers' decision to use a weapon of mass destruction became a cultural touchstone for millions of viewers and even casual observers, igniting vigorous debate about moral decision-making in war, the elastic bounds of human cruelty and the real toll all of it can take.

Even set in a fake world, it is hard not to see parallels between the atrocities that were committed in the past in the name of resolving the conflict and saving lives. There's a reason such destruction is usually most evident at the end of wars.

"As war goes on, one of the things that's very true is the norms of civility start to disappear," said Adrian Lewis, the David B. Pittaway professor of military history at the University of Kansas. "The longer and longer war goes on, the more inhumane humans become."

As a starting point to judge Daenerys' actions, we turned to experts and a little bit of math to estimate just how brutal her actions against innocent people were in “The Bells”

The first step is figuring out how many people even lived in the show's fictional King's Landing. On Sunday's episode, Tyrion put the population at 1 million. That seems generous, according to Steve Doig, a data journalism professor at Arizona State University who is an expert in crowd estimation. Based on some of the views from Cersei's window in the Red Keep, it's likely not large enough to handle that kind of population. The city isn't like Hong Kong with skyscrapers, and the footprint can't be more than a few square miles.

Instead, according to Doig, the population is probably closer to the half-million stated in the books.

From there, we can look at history to try to calculate exactly what the effect of a dragon ridden by its apoplectic mama would be.