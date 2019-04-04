'Game of Thrones' sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner had an adorable red carpet reunion

Sam Haysom

Game of Thrones will eventually be gone from our lives. The thought is excruciatingly painful, but it's just something we're going to have to come to terms with.

But no matter what happens in Season 8, the close ties between the Stark sisters will surely live on.

SEE ALSO: Oberyn tried to get revenge on The Mountain at the 'Game of Thrones' S8 premiere

We're talking, of course, about "Mophie" (the name that's been coined for Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's ever-adorable friendship). On Wednesday night, the two were reunited on the red carpet for the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere.

The definition of "BFFs".

Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

It's likely that Season 8 will be a tough one for the Starks (in fairness, which Season hasn't been?). But before the White Walkers invade, let's take a moment to appreciate just how adorable and happy the two look in these red carpet photos...

Adorable.

Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Even more adorable.

Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Super adorable.

Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Long live Mophie.

WATCH: Sophie Turner says she's only told 'two people' the 'Game of Thrones' ending

Uploads%252fvideo uploaders%252fdistribution thumb%252fimage%252f90944%252fb59d065e 5475 4f21 93af 999b2380f030.jpg%252foriginal.jpg?signature=zb sfwgepc4qeihjneyisi43iqg=&source=https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws