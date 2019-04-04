'Game of Thrones' sisters Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner had an adorable red carpet reunion

Game of Thrones will eventually be gone from our lives. The thought is excruciatingly painful, but it's just something we're going to have to come to terms with.

But no matter what happens in Season 8, the close ties between the Stark sisters will surely live on.

We're talking, of course, about "Mophie" (the name that's been coined for Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's ever-adorable friendship). On Wednesday night, the two were reunited on the red carpet for the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere.

The definition of "BFFs". More

Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

It's likely that Season 8 will be a tough one for the Starks (in fairness, which Season hasn't been?). But before the White Walkers invade, let's take a moment to appreciate just how adorable and happy the two look in these red carpet photos...

Adorable. More

Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Even more adorable. More

Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Super adorable. More