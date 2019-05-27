David Hookstead

Security,

Emilia Clarke is apparently okay with the way Daenerys went out in the “Game of Thrones” series finale.

'Game Of Thrones' Star Opens Up About The Scene That Enraged Everybody

Daenerys was stabbed to death by her former lover Jon Snow, and I think a lot of people were upset with how things went down.

Despite all of the criticism of the scene, which Clarke called “poetic and beautiful,” she’s sounds more than fine with it.

Clarke told The New Yorker the following when asked if she wanted a more triumphant end for Daenerys:

I’m not sure it could. Even for a part that I’ve given so much to and I’ve felt so much for, and for a character that’s seen and lived through so much, I don’t know that there was any other way. But it was a shocker to read.

I don’t believe this. I don’t believe a single word of what she’s saying. She might think she’s telling the truth. She might even have told The New Yorker all that stuff with a straight face.

However, there’s no way in her heart of hearts she truly thinks there couldn’t have been a more triumphant end. Give me a break.

Daenerys torched King’s Landing to the ground in episode five, and was dead in the first third of the finale. Not only did she die, she was pretty much not mentioned again.

