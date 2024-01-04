Game of Thrones star reveals Traitors contestant is his mother

The Traitors spoilers follow.

Game of Thronesstar Kerr Logan has reacted to the surprise that his mother is part of the cast of The Traitors series two.

The Claudia Winkleman-helmed reality TV phenomenon returned last night (January 3) with the premiere of the second series revealing 22 new cast members, four traitors and a whole lot more backstabbing and deception in store.

And it's not just members of the general public that have reacted to the show's return as Logan joined the converstion with the reveal that his mother is Diane, a retired teacher from Lancashire.

Logan, who played Ser Davos's son Matthos Seaworth in GOT, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the news was as much a shock to him as it was to everyone else.

"I'm not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I've only just found out," Logan wrote above a promotional picture of the season two cast.

He followed up with another humorous post ahead of the series's premiere, writing: "My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She's bonkers. I'm scared."

Since the episode aired, he has reposted various memes, including one from This Morning's Rylan Clark, about Diane to his account, in which he said: "Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I'm not even a traitor on the show".



"My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life……" he added, as well as referencing Diane saying, "We don't all have to hug," in the first episode.

Series two's inaugural episode saw the three traitors chosen by Claudia recruit a fourth to their ranks, as well as pick their first murder victim – but who will it be?

The Traitors' release schedule will see episodes air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights – but for any faithfuls keen to get a head start on the action, episodes two and three are already available on iPlayer.

The Traitors airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.



