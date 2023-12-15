Game of Thrones star's new Viagra drama drops first trailer

The BBC has released the first trailer for Men Up, an upcoming drama inspired by the true story of one of the world's first medical trials for the drug that became known as Viagra.

The series follows the lives of five men – Meurig (Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon), Tommy (A Discovery of Witches' Paul Rhys), Colin (Gavin & Stacey's Steffan Rhodri), Pete (Unforgotten's Phaldut Sharma) and Eddie (Gangs of London's Mark Lewis Jones) – who take part in the 1994 Swansea trials in an attempt to reclaim their sex lives.

"As each man grapples with their own insecurities and hiding the truth from their loved ones – including their wives and partners – will this little pill be able to bring back their spark?" the official synopsis for Men Up reads.

The first trailer gives us a brief glimpse of the men as they learn about the pill and trials, which will take them to unexpected places and force them to re-assess their lives.

The ensemble cast also features Killing Eve's Alexandra Roach, Gavin & Stacey's Joanna Page, Stath Lets Flats star Katy Wix, It's a Sin's Nathan Sussex, Sex Education's Lisa Palfrey and A Very English Scandal's Dyfan Dwyfor.

Men Up is written by Matthew Barry (Industry, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), while Doctor Who's showrunner Russell T Davies is one of the series' producers.

"I'm beyond delighted to be working with [executive producer Nicola Shindler], Russell, and the entire team to bring this extraordinary tale to the screen," Barry said in a statement when the show was first announced.

"People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline. But this story is about so much more."

Men Up will air on BBC One and be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on December 29.





