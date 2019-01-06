'Game of Thrones' Twitter shreds Donald Trump's boneheaded wall tweet

Adam Rosenberg

Donald Trump's obsession with walls steered him down a foolish path on Saturday night.

As the President of the United States continues to debate the merits of a real life wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, he's turned to the unlikeliest pop culture source for help: Game of Thrones. Anyone who keeps up with the hit HBO series knows very well that walls don't work.

Well, here's what Trump tweeted about his hoped-for wall, the one that prompted him to go forward with a partial government shutdown that left hundreds of thousands of federal employees out of work and unpaid over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

(A wall that, we learned yesterday, was originally conceived as a mnemonic device to help then-candidate Trump remember to hang on to immigration as a central issue of his presidential bid.)

A lot of those people who keep up with Game of Thrones are on Twitter, as it happens. So when Trump tweeted the above image on Saturday for the second time (it debuted on his Instagram on Thursday), those fans were ready to take him to school.

Now, some have pointed out that, yes, the Game of Thrones wall worked for 8,000 years before it failed. And even then, the wall only fell because an undead dragon went on an angry rampage. That's not likely to happen with any wall, real or imagined, on the planet Earth.

But so what? A pop culture reference doesn't have to draw a direct parallel to be meaningful. Game of Thrones, the show, is literally a seven-season build-up to an entire nation collectively saying "oh shit!" after a protective border wall they'd put all their faith in came crumbling down.

Hmmmmmm.

Of course, there's a more insidious layer to the Trump administration's increasingly frequent draws from the ol' Game of Thrones well. It's all fun and games until the racist fools people into thinking migrants aren't so far removed from evil undead ice zombies.

