Game of UNO causes man to shoot another player, Georgia cops say. He’s going to jail

A jury has convicted a Georgia man in a shooting authorities said was sparked by a game of UNO, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor Grant, 34, shot a man and threatened to kill him after the two got in an argument after playing the card game at a 2020 house party in Marietta, prosecutors said. Jurors handed down a guilty verdict April 28, convicting Grant of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The 37-year-old victim, who authorities said was visiting from out of town, was hit in the bicep in the shooting on Dec. 13, 2020. He initially told officers he had been shot during a drive-by and didn’t know who pulled the trigger.

Grant hailed a ride-share service back home to Fulton County before officers arrived, prosecutors said. No other injuries were reported.

“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13th,” Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks said in a statement. “However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used.”

The victim had several surgeries after returning home to California, prosecutors said. He decided he wanted Grant held accountable and called Cobb County police to tell them what really happened the night of the shooting.

At trial, the victim testified that he lied about the drive-by “because he did not want to get anyone in trouble,” according to authorities. Jurors also heard testimony from the victim’s doctor, responding officers and other eye witnesses.

Officers arrested Grant on April 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, prosecutors said. He’s set to be sentenced at a later date.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

