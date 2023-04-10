Game Warden, K9 Koda locate missing Maine girl who hid in tree to avoid going to school

A young Maine girl took the phrase “having class outside” to new heights Monday morning after hiding in a tree from authorities, and her mother, for nearly four hours.

Officials say an 11-year-old from Damariscotta was upset with her mother about having to go to school and left the house around 8:15 a.m. The mom thought her daughter was in the car, but quickly realized once she got out there the girl was nowhere to be seen.

Family and friends searched for the girl and called the Damariscotta Police Department just after 9 a.m. when their search attempts came up empty, according to authorities. Police, along with a K9 unit from Lincoln, canvassed the area but still couldn’t find the girl.

At 11:25 a.m., the Maine Warden Service was called in along with the Maine State Police and a drone from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Enter Game Warden Voter and K9 Koda.

The duo set off towards the woods on the right side of the house just before 12:30 p.m. when officials say K9 Koda began circling a pine tree approximately 200 feet from the warden’s truck. K9 Koda continued circling the tree, when Voter noticed 20 feet in the air was the young girl, hiding on the back side of the pine.

Authorities say the 11-year-old asked what the dog’s name was and began climbing down after Voter told her. She played a quick game of fetch with K9 Koda and was reunited with her family.

