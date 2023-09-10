A Gamecock first: Carolina Band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

The South Carolina marching band is headed to the Big Apple for Thanksgiving.

The Gamecocks band will perform in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. The announcement was made following the band’s performance at halftime Saturday of USC’s game against Furman at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It is the first time USC will perform in the parade, which began in 1924.

The Carolina Band is one of 10 selected from more than 100 that applied, according to a USC news release.

“We owe this incredible achievement to all of the Carolina Band alumni, directors and staff members from our 103 years,” Jay Jacobs, band director, said in a statement. “We cannot wait to fill the streets of New York with the ‘Mighty Sound of the Southeast.’ “

It is the second straight year a band from the Palmetto State has been selected to play in the parade. Benedict College’s band played in it last year.

The march to the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 starts NOW!



For the first time EVER, @TheCarolinaBand has been selected to play in the iconic #MacysParade and bring the Mighty Sound of the Southeast to the streets of Manhattan! pic.twitter.com/fEql3fJTPJ — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) September 10, 2023