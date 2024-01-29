Gamecocks greats Deebo Samuel, Javon Kinlaw in Super Bowl with 49ers

Two former South Carolina standouts are headed to this year’s Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw will be playing in the big game as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions, 34-31, in the NFC championship on Sunday. The 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

It will be Samuel’s second Super Bowl appearance. He made it as a rookie with the 49ers, who lost to Kansas City in 2019. Samuel had five catches and rushed for 53 yards in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be Kinlaw’s first trip.

Samuel’s status for Sunday’s game against Detroit was in doubt early in the week with a shoulder injury but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday he would be OK to play. Samuel came up with some big plays in the second half as the 49ers rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit.

Samuel led the team with eight catches for 89 yards and also carried it three times for seven yards.

Samuel has had a big season for the 49ers, catching 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 225 yards and seven scores in the regular season.

Kinlaw, a defensive lineman, had two tackles against the Lions. For the season, he had 25 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

SC Super Bowl Connections

Players with South Carolina ties that will playing in this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 11

Clemson — Justyn Ross (Kansas City), Cornell Powell (Kansas City/Practice Squad), Ray Ray McCloud (San Francisco), Austin Bryant (San Francisco/Practice Squad)

South Carolina — Javon Kinlaw (San Francisco), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco)

South Carolina State — Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)