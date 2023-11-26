Gamecocks DB ruled out for rest of Clemson game

Starting South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore has been ruled out for the remainder of USC’s game versus Clemson due to an injury, according to the SEC Network broadcast.

Kilgore left the contest with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. He made his way to the injury tent after Nick Emmanwori intercepted a pass from Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the end zone.

Kilgore had two tackles, one solo, against the Tigers. He played in all 12 of South Carolina’s games as a freshman, and started in 11 of them. Kilgore recorded 76 tackles (46 solo) and one interception (at Tennessee) this season.

Clemson was leading South Carolina 16-7 to start the fourth quarter.