Gamecocks surprise in-state defensive end with offer: ‘I didn’t expect to get it’

Sumter High defensive end Anthony Addison had been a regular visitor to South Carolina for games when he arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium on Nov. 25 for the Clemson game.

Addison (6-3, 215) had been drawing serious recruiting attention from Gamecock defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas, and this visit turned out to be extra special for the Class of 2025 recruit.

Addison left Williams-Brice that night with an offer from the Gamecocks.

“I’ve been to South Carolina a bunch of times, but this time I was really going up there for the game because South Carolina and Clemson I grew up watching,” Addison said. “I really wasn’t expecting the offer. All the other times, I was kind of hoping that they would, but it never really happened. This time, I came up there for the game and (Lucas) came to the recruiting lounge, my position coach, he offered me in person. It was unbelievable. I’m blessed that I received, it but I didn’t expect to get it.”

Addison had a productive junior season with 96 tackles (25 for loss) and six sacks. His abilities to get to the quarterback and disrupt action in the backfield are what sold the Gamecocks on him.

“They are recruiting me to play outside linebacker, so I guess the sideline-to-sideline speed, my ability to make tackles, and I had like 25 tackles for loss, so I guess I fit in their scheme” Addison said. “I know I’m a hard worker myself, so I know I’ll have to make a way to fit into this scheme even if I don’t fit in it now.”

Addison believes his ability to rush the quarterback is needed on the Gamecock defense knowing they had just 21 sacks this season — tied for 99th in the nation.

“That’s one of the things that I want to be able to bring to the table if I choose to go to South Carolina,” Addison said. “Making tackles, three-and-outs, three downs and a stop, and making plays on defense for them to be able to win more games than they did.”

Addison has also received offers from Tennessee, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati, Liberty, South Florida, Charlotte, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Old Dominion and Jacksonville State. Along with stops at USC, he has also visited Tennessee, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Virginia.

“I don’t plan on committing early, but I do like South Carolina while keeping my options open,” he said. “I like them. They are the first SEC school to offer me, so I’m always going to consider them when it’s time for me to make my decision on college next year.”

Addison plans to take in the Gamecocks’ junior day event on Jan. 27. He also plans to make junior day visits to Cincinnati, Tennessee and South Florida.