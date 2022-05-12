Gamehost (TSE:GH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Gamehost (TSE:GH), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gamehost:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = CA$5.2m ÷ (CA$188m - CA$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Gamehost has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Gamehost's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gamehost.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Gamehost, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 15%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gamehost to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Gamehost's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

