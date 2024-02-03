Games tackle 'compounding-interest effect' on math scores

Feb. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — Students at Courtade Elementary recently showed off the math skills they've been working on this year.

At "Math Night 2024," students from each grade showed their families various math activities, exhibiting skills that they could also work on at home. In the gymnasium, a "professional" hula hooper incorporated math into her presentation.

Beth Myer, a kindergarten teacher at Courtade, worked to coordinate the event, which included goody bags of take-home activities.

"We make this event easy for parents," Myer said. "We even feed you dinner, and entertain you with our math-themed assembly."

Students with the Creative Explorers program, a STEM-related program launched this year, also showcased their talents and creativity by having attendees walk through a trail of games that program members made themselves.

Courtade teachers Traci Partman and Ben Boyce, who helped launch Creative Explorers, said the games helped to practice math skills in a fun and collaborative way.

Partman says STEM-related programs are becoming increasingly popular at the lower-grade levels, and will hopefully prepare kids for career-oriented courses when they get to high school.

"It was crucial that we give our students in the program different ways to express what they've learned, as they range from second- to fifth-graders," Partman said.

When it comes to mathematics, statistics show there is much room for improvement.

According to MIschooldata.org, in 2022-2023:

* Of the 605 third-graders in Traverse City Area Public Schools who took the M-STEP (Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress): 304 (50.2%) were deemed "Advanced or Proficient" in mathematics, while 301 (49.8%) were deemed "Partially or Not Proficient."

* Of the 609 fourth-graders in TCAPS who took the M-STEP: 243 (39.9%) were deemed "Advanced or Proficient" in mathematics, while 366 (60.1%) were deemed "Partially or Not Proficient."

* Of the 577 fifth-graders in TCAPS who took the M-STEP: 217 (37.6%) were deemed "Advanced or Proficient" in mathematics, while 360 (62.4%) were deemed "Partially or Not Proficient."

Partman said, "Nationwide, students' math scores are pretty alarming," referring to it as a "compounding interest effect."

"The pandemic is still wreaking havoc on student learning. We are not closing the gaps from those years lost in school at a quick enough rate. And then it just piles on these poor students. New standards, new skills, when they haven't mastered the previous skill," she said.

Hosting events like "Math Night" gives kids like third-grader Katie Whitney an opportunity to be inventive, have fun and learn in an engaging environment with other students. Her father, Brad, said programs like Creative Explorers is keeping his daughter involved.

"Katie absolutely loves it," he said. "She talks about it all the time. Traci [Partman] and Ben [Boyce] go above and beyond to help these kids, and are doing a great job."

Partman said educators are doing all they can within their classrooms to close the achievement gaps.

"Programs like this allow students to further their learning in deep and meaningful ways — which we know will absolutely increase their achievement test scores," she said.