Games of the week: Fort Worth-area high school football matchups to watch in week 2

The second week of Texas high school football is here. There are plenty of interesting matchups across the Fort Worth-area.

Here are five games to watch:

Mansfield Legacy vs. Crowley

Crowley ISD Stadium, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Under the leadership of newly hired head coach Carlos Lynn, Crowley opened its season with a successful effort against Birdville, securing a 38-10 win. Now, they have an opportunity to start the season with a 2-0 record against Mansfield Legacy, a school they lost 34-22 to in 2022.

Will they take another step in the right direction with Lynn’s championship experience? Mansfield Legacy is coming off a close, 23-21 loss to Richland. The Broncos and Oklahoma State defensive back commit Landyn Cleveland, the Star-Telegram’s No. 3 player to watch, will attempt to secure their first victory.

Arlington vs. North Crowley

Crowley ISD Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.

North Crowley, the No. 3 6A team in the Fort Worth-area Class 6A rankings, made a statement in week one, defeating Arlington Sam Houston 69-13. It’s safe to say the team started head coach Ray Gates’ second year at the helm on a good note.

The Panthers won 12 games in 2022, and there’s good reason to believe they’ll match or exceed the strong performance this season with the amount of experienced talent on the roster. They’ll face the Arlington Colts, a team they beat by just three points last season.

Mansfield Summit vs. Mansfield

Newsom Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.

It’s Class 5A vs. Class 6A, and that’s the beauty of non-district play. Two local teams a few miles away from the other are set to face off.

Mansfield Summit lost the matchup 55-7 last season. Will they be more competitive on Friday? They started the season with a dominant 55-7 thrashing of Mansfield Lake Ridge, a Class 6A school.

In high school football, anything is possible, and Mansfield Summit is looking to prove they can compete with the best of the best.

Dallas Episcopal at Argyle Liberty Christian

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

This is the private school matchup to watch. Argyle Liberty Christian and Connecticut QB commit Cole Welliver have all the potential in the world, and they have an opportunity to prove themselves against the 2022 TAPPS D1 State Champion.

In 2022, head coach Jason Witten and the Warriors lost to the Panthers 20-17. Will Argyle Liberty Christian take another step in the right direction with a statement win?

Saginaw vs. Fort Worth North Side

Farrington Field, Friday, 7 p.m.

Saginaw suffered a tough 55-30 loss to Boswell, the Star Telegram’s No. 5 Class 6A team in the Fort Worth-area. Can they bounce back against Fort Worth North Side?

North Side’s defense shined in a 36-0 shutout of Dallas Roosevelt in week one. Head coach Joseph Turner and Co. will be looking to build on the big win.