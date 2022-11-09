Gamesa's 'Arcoiris' rainbow marshmallow cookies recalled over salmonella risk

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·1 min read

PepsiCo’s Mexican subsidiary company is recalling its popular Gamesa brand "Arcoiris" rainbow marshmallow cookies over the possible presence of salmonella.

The company, Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V., said it issued the voluntary recall this week after it conducted routine sample testing of the product.

The affected units are 15.5-oz boxes of six, and are marked with “best before” dates that read “28MAR23 5MY228001” and “28MAR23 6MY128101,” according to the recall. The dates can be found on the box or on the individually wrapped cookie packages inside.

The recalled product.
The recalled product.

It was unclear how many units are affected, and when they were distributed for sale.

The recalled products were shipped to warehouses in California and Texas for distribution to stores, according to the recall.It was not immediately clear where or in which states the potentially contaminated products were sold to consumers. An inquiry to PepsiCo by USA TODAY was not immediately returned Wednesday.

What else is under recall? Check USA TODAY's consumer recall database

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious, and potentially fatal, infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, the company warned. It causes symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain. In grave cases, it can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious conditions like an arterial infection or arthritis, according to the recall.

No illness or deaths have so far been reported, according to the recall.

PepsiCo is asking consumers with the recalled product to throw it away. Customers can contact Gamesa for questions about the recall at 1-877-842-6372 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST on weekdays.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gamesa 'Arcoiris' marshmallow cookies recalled over salmonella concern

