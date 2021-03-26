GameStop up 13% more as 'Reddit army' bets on sales turnaround

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration
Susan Mathew
·2 min read

By Susan Mathew

(Reuters) - "Meme" stock-in-chief GameStop jumped another 13% in value on Friday, building on a surge since results earlier this week that showed online sales improving and a much-hyped management reshuffle gathering pace.

The video-game retailer, whose shares rose as high as $483 in a battle with short-sellers in January, has now risen more than five times in value since hitting a low of $38.50 per share in mid-February.

It was trading at around $190 by mid-morning, but was still down about 5% on the week after the company pointed to the possibility of a share sale in its earnings filing on Tuesday.

"It's fascinating because it seems that the Reddit army is doubling down and believing that the company is going to be able to shift their business and pivot to e-commerce," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believed were undervalued.

Short interest in GameStop has fallen to about 15% of the stock's float from a peak of 141% in the first week of 2021, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Chewy Inc co-founder Ryan Cohen is seeking to transform the retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box store rivals such as Target Corp and Walmart Inc.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell has departed and the company said this week it had appointed former Amazon.com executive Jenna Owens as Chief Operating Officer.

"The hiring of Jenna Owens is very positively viewed as GameStop now becoming cutting edge and having leadership that could help transform the company," OANDA's Moya said, adding that the stock price was still likely to "have a wild consolidation" over the next two months.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a roller-coaster March as a jump in U.S. government bond yields sparked a sell-off in riskier assets. [.N]

GameStop, which added three new directors including Cohen to its board in January as part of a settlement, said in its annual regulatory filing https://news.gamestop.com/node/18661/html on Tuesday it expects eight incumbent board members to retire at its 2021 annual meeting in June.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • Gun store owner: Boulder shooting suspect passed background check

    The 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder massacre passed a background check before buying a gun at a local store, the store owner told The Denver Post on Friday.Details: John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory, said the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, passed the background check required by the state and conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which ultimately cleared him for the purchase. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Eagleton did not identify what type of weapon was sold to Alissa, per The Denver Post.Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic pistol six days before the mass shooting, which killed 10 people.Police removed "a rifle (possible AR-15)" and a "semiautomatic handgun" from the shooting scene.What they're saying: "Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues," Eagleton said, according to the Denver Post."We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GameStop’s 53% surge fueled by a buy/sell ratio of 3-to-1, as ‘meme’ stock crowd emboldened

    After taking a pummeling over the first three days of the week, shares of GameStop Corp. soar Thursday, aided by retail traders who remain emotionally committed to the videogame retailer even after shares got hammered 24 hours earlier.

  • Chrissy Teigen announces she's quitting Twitter

    "I'm just a sensitive s---, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she wrote.

  • GameStop analysts 'frustrated', 'skeptical' over lack of turnaround plan details

    A lack of details over GameStop's (GME) turnaround plan, no guidance for the year ahead, and no Q&A during its conference call has left some analysts frustrated and skeptical following the company's fourth quarter earnings results.

  • UN: Migrant deaths remain high even as arrivals to Europe decline

    The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. But deaths and disappearances on sea routes remain alarmingly high with only a small fraction of bodies recovered and victims identified.

  • My father-in-law gave me his late mother’s car to drive. It’s now in my name. How do I sell it — without hurting his feelings?

    ‘My father-in-law is extremely attached emotionally to the car, because it belonged to his mother. That said, my wife and I are expecting our first child in roughly 3 months.’

  • Steak-out: Rhode Island's runaway steer has been recaptured

    A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said. The beefy, 1500-pound (680-kilogram) fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm, Johnston Chief Joseph Razza told WLNE-TV. The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, according to authorities.

  • WeWork office start up valued at $9bn in share-listing plan

    The valuation marks a sharp decline for the once-hyped office sharing start-up.

  • Chrissy Teigen Says She and John Legend Have Had Sex in Public Multiple Times

    She revealed the specific locations!

  • Blackstone makes executive changes in BAAM's GP Stakes platform

    Blackstone Group said on Friday that Scott Soussa, who co-heads the hedge fund and private equity stakes business, has decided to leave the firm and that Mustafa Siddiqui, who co-heads the business, will be the sole head of the Strategic Capital Holdings unit. Soussa, a senior managing director in the company's Blackstone Alternative Asset Management unit (BAAM), is leaving for another opportunity but has agreed to remain at Blackstone until the end of the year.

  • General says attacks by foreign hackers are 'clarion call'

    The U.S. Cyber Command conducted more than two dozen operations aimed at thwarting interference in last November's presidential election, the general who leads the Pentagon's cyber force said Thursday. Gen. Paul Nakasone did not describe the nature of the operations in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee but said they were designed “to get ahead of foreign threats before they interfered with or influenced our elections in 2020.” Nakasone's appearance before the committee came as the U.S. deals with major cyber intrusions, including a breach by elite Russian hackers that exploited supply chain vulnerabilities to break into the networks of federal government agencies and private companies.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting