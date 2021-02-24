GameStop CFO Jim Bell resigns a month after trading frenzy that sent the company's valuation soaring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Rivera, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GameStop's chief financial officer is leaving the company without an immediate replacement.

The company announced Tuesday that Jim Bell, who served as the executive vice president and CFO, will be resigning from his roles on March 26.

Bell's exit comes after the company's meteoric rise in stock value last month. After bets against GameStop's stock were followed by a campaign to juice the video-game chain’s shares, it sent the company's stock price soaring before it tumbled shortly after.

The GameStop saga took center stage last week when lawmakers held a congressional hearing to examine what happened during last month's trading frenzy after the event set off a series of federal probes into possible market manipulation.

A GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square in Manhattan.
A GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square in Manhattan.

GameStop’s saga may be over: Its effect on Wall Street isn’t

'I am not a cat': Chaotic GameStop hearing provides tense exchanges, humor as lawmakers grill key players in saga

GameStop said in a statement it started searching for a new CFO "with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop's transformation."

"If a permanent replacement is not in place at the time of Mr. Bell’s departure, GameStop intends to appoint Diana Jajeh, who is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer," the company said in a press release. "Ms. Jajeh has more than two decades of experience operating as an auditor, comptroller and corporate finance executive."

Contributing: Jessica Menton, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GameStop CFO resigns a month after Reddit-fueled trading frenzy

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop’s Board Pushed CFO Out to Speed Up Strategic Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the beleaguered video-game retailer whose shares soared and then collapsed in a trading frenzy this year, said Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is resigning, effective next month.The board and management pushed Bell out to make way for a new finance chief who shares their vision of transforming GameStop from a brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce company, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified. Bell didn’t respond to a request for comment.An executive search firm has been engaged to find a finance chief with “the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop’s transformation,” the company said Tuesday.The Grapevine, Texas-based retailer is undertaking a strategic review, largely the result of pressure from board member Ryan Cohen, who bought about 13% of the shares and became the company’s largest individual investor. The former head of pet-supply provider Chewy has pushed GameStop to become a more direct competitor to Amazon.com Inc. He won three seats on the company’s board earlier this year.Diana Jajeh, GameStop’s chief accounting officer, will step in if the CFO post isn’t filled by Bell’s March 26 exit, the retailer said. Bell held the position since June 2019.“Mr. Bell’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices,” the company said in a filing. The company declined to comment.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel CEOs at GameStop hearingShares of GameStop tumbled as much as 4.8% to $42.80 in extended trading following the announcement. Shares of the company soared as high as $483 in January during a so-called short squeeze.GameStop wasn’t able to capitalize on the run-up, though the company said in December that it might try to raise as much as $100 million through a stock sale.The frenzied stock action was driven by traders on the social network Reddit. Congress is currently holding a series of hearings to determine if the surge and subsequent collapse in GameStop shares exposed any holes in the financial system.(Updates reason for resignation in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop CFO to step down after Reddit driven stock rally

    GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell will step down next month, the video game retailer said on Tuesday, as it focuses on shifting into technology-driven sales in the wake of headline-grabbing big betting in its stock. GameStop said Bell's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the company relating to its operations, including accounting principles and practices. However, a source said that while Bell's exit was unrelated to the recent wild swings in GameStop's stock spurred by retail traders on the Reddit social media site, his departure was initiated by the company.

  • USA TODAY Sports NFL mock draft has Seth Williams going in 3rd round

    According to USA TODAY Sports mock draft, Seth Williams will hear his name called in the third round. As a junior in 2020, Williams caught 47 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. In 2019, he recorded 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight scores

  • Inflation Anxiety Awaits Europe as Businesses Ponder Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s consumer-facing companies face a critical choice for when the pandemic passes: should they exploit the expected pickup in business by raising prices?There’s likely to be a rush to hairdressers, restaurants and tourism agencies reopening when virus restrictions end, fueled by pent-up demand and a hoard of cash accumulated after more than a year of forced saving.Some economists reckon that will cause a jump in consumer prices as businesses from transport to leisure start charging more. Bond yields, a key measure of inflation risk, are rising globally. Figures last week showed U.S. retail sales surging and U.K. prices picking up -- both nations that are moving fast with vaccinations.While euro zone data on Tuesday may even show the fastest inflation in almost a year, with 0.9% forecast by economists, prospects for a full recovery in pricing power are tempered by a far slower immunization rollout, and the legacy of millions of job losses during the worst peacetime recession in a century.Follow the progress of vaccinations with Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Tracker“The situation is weird -- we live with hope and anxiety at the same time,” said Christos Paschos, a hotelier on the Greek island of Amorgos, who cut room rates as much as 15% last year to cover expenses. “Right now, we are considering leaving prices at the same level as 2020. We need to see the demand first.”Economists talk of a K-shaped recovery, where some sectors or countries pick up and others remain moribund. National fiscal aid has varied widely and plans for spending European Union recovery funds are still being submitted.At the same time, some service providers say they will have little choice but to raise prices if they are to survive, with many consumer-facing companies operating on low profit margins and relying on volume.“We noticed after the first lockdown that prices rose again,” said Harald Esser, president of the Central Association of German Hairdressers. “Many businesses are working with only half the space for clients.”Indications across consumer-facing services weathering the crisis in the euro zone currently show divergence, with hairdressers indeed charging more, hotels discounting, and restaurants holding steady.The argument that prices could rise much more than people expected after the pandemic hangs on the idea that governments and central banks have poured too much money into the system via furlough programs and bond purchases. It’s a debate already raging as cryptocurrencies and Reddit-fueled day trading surge.A buildup of savings by consumers who managed to keep earning while having nothing to spend their cash on during lockdowns could be a manifestation of that if it materializes in sustained higher spending. Bloomberg Economics analysis by Maeva Cousin estimates 300 billion euros ($248 billion) more than normal poured into bank accounts last year.Those with cash are already eager to spend at least some of it. Manabesh Chatterjee, who runs the PlanReisen travel agency in Frankfurt, says there’s no shortage of enquiries, even if potential customers aren’t yet ready to commit to booking.“We’re seeing an enormous desire to travel,” he said. “Prices are rarely ever a topic.”That chimes with a a business sentiment report from the German Ifo Institute on Monday, which found the tourism sector cautiously optimistic for the upcoming vacation season. Holiday operator TUI AG said this month that prices charged for summer bookings are 20% higher than the same period in 2019. Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said that reflected consumers with extra cash put aside during the pandemic.Yet such savings are unevenly spread, and employment insecurity is high. The European Central Bank acknowledges that there will be occasional price spikes -- such as in January when some German pandemic tax breaks ended and energy prices were rising from low levels -- but says downward pressures will persist well after the crisis.It forecasts average inflation of 1% this year, rising to just 1.4% in 2023, still well below its goal of just-under 2%. President Christine Lagarde said this month that “it’s going to be a while before we worry” about inflation being too high.Jean Marc Banquet d’Orx, founder of France’s Longitude Hotels and treasurer of hotel and restaurant lobby UMIH, says the hospitality sector will largely have neither the desire nor the capacity to raise prices.“The planes won’t arrive en masse again and we know that the flows from abroad will take time to return,” he said. Restaurants depend on local custom so “you must always remain in your market, respect the client, because we want them to come back.”(Updates with Ifo outlook in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands Crude by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Pull Back

    Silver markets initially gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Tuesday but then turned around to break back below the $28 level.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Trying to Break Out Again

    The British pound has rallied a bit on Tuesday to break above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, as well as the previous session.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • India bond yields surge, market expects more RBI intervention

    Indian bond yields surged on Monday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and as underwriters sold off bonds in the open market they were forced to buy at an auction on Friday. Bond yields have seen an upward bias as investor appetite has been low despite the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it would provide ample liquidity and ensure a smooth government borrowing programme. On Friday, underwriters bought 108.94 billion rupees worth of 10-year bonds and 107 billion worth of 5-year debt in an auction at cut-off yields as the RBI did not want to accept higher yields demanded by bidders.

  • Oshkosh Selected for Massive $6 Billion Post Office Vehicle Contract

    The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday awarded Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) an initial $482 million to modernize its fleet of postal-delivery vehicles, a big win for Oshkosh that has sent shares of electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) plunging. The Post Office in a statement announced a 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The initial contract will allow Oshkosh to finalize production design for the vehicle, with a plan to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over the next 10 years.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Dropped After Finally Confirming Its Merger With Lucid Motors

    For several weeks, rumors swirled that Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) was preparing to merge with Lucid Motors. Lucid, one of the hottest electric vehicle (EV) start-ups, is about to begin delivering its luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, within a few months. At long last, the companies confirmed the deal last night, announcing that Churchill Capital IV and Lucid Motors have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    The company laid out its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle plans today, but the stock is moving with the sector.

  • We put our extravagant neighbors in touch with our financial adviser. They called her ‘lousy.’ So how come WE are the ones who retired early?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read the letter sent to you from the four husband-and-wife friends about how their different savings strategies and a shared financial adviser came between them. It is similar to my own situation, except we were the ones recommending our wealthy neighbors consult with our financial adviser.

  • Why SPAC Churchill Capital IV's Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of special-purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) were trading sharply lower on Tuesday morning after the company announced a deal to merge with electric-vehicle start-up Lucid Motors. As of 11 a.m. EST, Churchill Capital IV was down about 26.5% from Monday's closing price. Churchill's stock price had soared since Jan. 11, when Bloomberg reported that the SPAC was in negotiations with Lucid.

  • Cathie Wood Couldn't Stop Buying These 3 Stocks for ARK Invest Last Week

    The hottest person in the usually quiet world of exchange-traded funds  is Cathie Wood. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) was a big buy from Wood last week. The big Feb. 18 buy came immediately after Palantir reported its quarterly financials, which sent the stock sharply lower and gave Wood a bargain entry point.

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 28, have zero debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in the bank. Should I save for a home or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    With the Green Act possibly on the horizon again, the Model 3 has been a temptation, especially with all the extra bonus incentives my state offers. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’