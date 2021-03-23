GameStop earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read

GameStop (GME), a WallStreetBets favorite and phenomena of the year, is set to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results Tuesday afternoon. The stock was trading about 5% lower by mid-session on Tuesday.

These are the consensus Wall Street analyst estimates for the fourth quarter, according to Bloomberg:

Revenue: $2.21 billion expected

Adjusted earnings: $1.43 per share estimate

Adjusted net income: $106.9 million estimate

GameStop announced the departure of its Chief Customer Officer ahead of earnings today. This marks another major c-suite move since activist investor and Chewy (CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen joined the board of directors after accruing a 13% stake in the company.

A pivot to digital and tech is what the future seems to hold for the struggling brick-and-mortar video game seller, with major announcements over the last few months serving as catalysts for the stock's rising price and increased retail investor speculation from the likes of Reddit's WallStreetBets.

In early February the company announced Matt Francis, a former engineering leader from Amazon Web Services, would come on board as its first-ever chief technology officer. GameStop also announced its Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell would be resigning — news which sent the stock soaring more than double at the time.

Wall Street analysts have highlighted shares of the video game retailer have been trading detached from fundamentals. Currently the stock has no analyst Buy rating, 4 Holds, and 3 Sells, according to Bloomberg data.

GameStop was the target of a massive short squeeze by retail investors in January when shares peaked at $483 intraday on January 28. The stock has since been on a volatile ride but still up more than 870% year-to-date as of Tuesday morning, hovering at around $185/a share.

During Tuesday's conference call, analysts and retail investors will be paying close attention to commentary about the major digital/tech pivot happening at GameStop since Cohen hopped on the board, and how that may translate into higher sales and a growing bottom line.

Analysts may also ask why the company hasn't raised money through a stock offering when shares have been so high, though it's unclear management will want to comment on the short squeeze frenzy at all. So far GameStop executives have been tight lipped about it.

The January short squeeze prompted hearings on Capitol Hill and increased scrutiny into the trading platform RobinHood, which temporarily restricted buying GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks.

Much of the focus has also turned to the rise of retail investors and influence of online forums. Keith Gill — the user known as "Roaring Kitty" on Youtube, told the House Financial Services Committee in February that he believed GameStop can pivot toward a technology-driven business, and"by embracing the digital economy, GameStop may be able to find new revenue streams that vastly exceed the value of its business."

As for the worldwide attention on the stock, data from Placer.ai indicates the GameStop phenomena may be correlated with an upward trend in foot traffic at the retailer in recent months.

"The week of December 28th, for instance, visitor counts were down almost 18% year-over-year. But as of the beginning of March, they were only down around 4%," according to Placer.ai.

Yahoo Finance Premium
Yahoo Finance Premium

Ines covers the U.S. stock market. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Why Betsy Cohen chose to back eToro

GameStop gains another 20%, extends five day rally

The electric vehicle Gold Rush: A look at EV startups going public

Tanger Factory Outlet shares eyed by WallStreetBets jump, then retreat

Rocket surges 71% as shorts are 'crashing and burning'

Recommended Stories

  • America’s Broken Tax System

    President Biden wants to raise taxes, but he wouldn't have to if the IRS could collect all the tax Americans already owe.

  • What to expect from GameStop's first earnings since meme stock phenomenon

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsThere's been a deafening silence from GameStop since the company's stock took Reddit boards — and the world — by storm. That will change on Tuesday. What's happening: Executives will release quarterly earnings and speak publicly to Wall Street for the first time since a Reddit-fueled rally caused a historic surge in its stock price. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big question: Whether the saga translates into anything that helps the company overcome the hurdles that threaten its survival.So far, GameStop has sat out the hype. Unlike AMC (another company in the meme stock cohort), it hasn't used the newfound market enthusiasm to raise money that could fund turnaround ambitions.Of note: Since the Reddit saga, its CFO, who's been applauded by Wall Street for helping firm up the company's balance sheet, resigned. Storm clouds: The company's main business — selling physical games in physical stores — has been decimated by digitization.Thought bubble from Axios Gaming correspondent Stephen Totilo: Selling boxed games is a fading market as people switch to downloading. Selling gaming hardware has very low margins — and GameStop's big business plan last year was to turn stores into hangout spaces, which ran afoul of COVID-19. What to watch: The company has said in recent weeks that it's moving to catch up to the times, with Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen taking the lead. But those plans remain vague."In theory, [GameStop] could raise cash and buy an esports player, buy a steaming service, buy a company that produces games," longtime analyst Joe Feldman tells Axios — all things that could help it compete.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • GME Stock Falls Ahead Of First Earnings Report Since Reddit Short Squeeze

    GameStop will report fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, its first earnings report since the massive Reddit-fueled short squeeze.

  • Stimulus checks are being spent at an impressive clip: JPM

    Consumers appear to be spending their new stimulus checks pretty quickly.

  • GameStop Q4 Earnings Not To Be As Impressive As The Increase In Shares

    Gravity-defying GameStop, which has seen a stellar rise in its stock price of more than 2,640% in 2021, is not expected to report impressive results on Tuesday when it will announce both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings after the market closes.

  • America’s richest have found some clever ways to hide their wealth from the IRS

    The IRS easily misses income hidden in sophisticated ways and collecting all unpaid income tax from the top 1% would boost revenue to the U.S. Treasury by $175 billion a year.

  • GameStop execs are speaking on Tuesday for the first time since the company's stock exploded, and experts say the company's stock price is divorced from reality

    GameStop execs are finally going to break their silence about the stock explosion on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what to expect.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Pullback’ in These 3 Stocks

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But with the S&P at near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass numbers. The markets as a whole can go up, while a few individual stocks are slipping to the bottom. And when a stock hits bottom, as long its basics are sound, it becomes a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some analysts are recommending to ‘buy the pullback.’ Let’s take a closer look. Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) We’ll start with Iovance Biotherapeutics, a mid-cap biotech firm in the field of immune-oncology, developing tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer treatment. At base, the technology aims to use the patient’s own immune system to attack the cancer. The company’s prime drug candidate, lifileucel is on track for a Biologics License Application to the FDA, the next step in the ongoing approval process. The drug has shown promise as a treatment for metastatic melanoma, and follow-up studies are underway in the Phase 2 clinical studies. Additionally, lifileucel is under investigation for application against cervical cancer; the program is enrolling patients in Phase 2 study, and enrollment of patients in Cohorts 1 and 2 has been completed. This background, along with the stock’s 40% fall since its recent peak in February, have combined to catch the attention of 5-star analyst Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. “[We] believe the pullback in the shares create a compelling entry point again for investors ahead of the 2021 planned BLA filings for its TILs in both melanoma and cervical cancer. Recall, importantly, that melanoma has RMAT status and cervical has Breakthrough Therapy designation..." The analyst added, "We believe the recent encouraging data and trial modifications are indications of lifileucel's clinical promise and strengthen the case for its commercialization ahead of anticipated BLA filings." Pantginis backs these comments with a Buy rating and $50 price target that implies an upside of 57% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Pantginis' track record, click here) The cutting edge med tech has attracted attention from Pantginis’ colleagues, as well. The stock has 5 recent reviews, and all are to Buy, making for a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. IOVA has an average price target of $54.80, suggesting a 12-month upside of 72% from the share price of $31.88. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks) Quidel Corporation (QDEL) The next 'pullback' stock we're looking at is Quidel, a $5.9 billion company in diagnostic healthcare. Quidel, based in southern California, has worldwide operations, offering products in a variety of point-of-care diagnostic testing niches. The company scored a major win last year when it received FDA approval for a COVID-19 antigen test. Earlier this month, Quidel announced emergency use authorization for its Quickvue at-home COVID-19 test kit, available to patients with a medical prescription. In February, the company reported its Q4 results for 2020, showing $809.2 million in total revenue, a 69% quarter-over-quarter increase – and an even more impressive 431% year-over-year gain. The increase was driven by COVID-19-related products, which generated $678.7 million in quarterly sales. EPS came in at $10.78, compared to the 71-cent earnings in the year-ago quarter. The corona pandemic has been a boon to the medical testing sector, and Quidel has seen a large part of that benefit. The company reported full-year gains similar to its Q4 results. For 2020, Quidel showed $1.66 billion revenues, up 211% year-over-year, with a COVID-19 revenues of $1.16 billion. EPS for the year was $18.60, compared to $1.73 in 2019. Ironically, the success of medical efforts against COVID-19 both boosted Quidel – and set it up for the current pullback. As the vaccination program continues and expands, and the spread of the virus slows down, the need for rapid, mass testing will decline Quidel is not likely to see its COVID business fully evaporate in the near term, but for the mid-term it is likely to see it start reverting to a pre-pandemic normal. That prospect has investors wondering if the current high share valuation can last. This thesis has Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak bullish on QDEL. Looking at the company’s recent success, he writes, “This stock has almost round tripped during COVID, but the business has vastly accelerated during the same time period. QDEL increased its customer base by 60% in a single year, more than doubled its placements, signed long-term testing contracts, 5x capacity to support more tests, markets, geographies, moving into the alternative care channels, building the home testing market and generated significant cash.” And turning to the future, the 5-star analyst adds, “But when COVID is fully over we still see QDEL generating $10 in normalized earnings + $47 cash/share and this is worth more than double the current valuation. For investors who can look past what will be volatility, the pullback is an excellent buying point.” To this end, Nowak rates QDEL shares a Buy, and sets a $341 price target implying an upside of 148% for the year ahead. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, where QDEL receives mostly Buys from Nowak's colleagues – 3, as it happens. An additional 1 Sell can’t detract from a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $239 average price target, the analysts expect shares to rise by 71% from current levels. (See QDEL stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunrun, Inc. (RUN) Shifting gears, we’ll take a look at an alt-energy company, Sunrun. This firm specializes in solar power generation setups for home use. Customers looking to install and run home rooftop solar panels can choose from purchase or leasing options, and can use the power generated in a variety of ways, either for home use or to sell back to the local electric utility provider. Sunrun shares have slipped 40% since their recent peak in January. The decline comes on sentiment more than anything else. The solar sector generally has surged since the November election, on belief that the Biden Administration will provide regulatory encouragement for the industry – but that recent surge has investors slightly worried that, going forward, Sunrun will not perform up to the hype. However, the decline certainly wasn’t prompted by faults in performance. At the end of February, Sunrun reported $320 million in 4Q20 revenues, a 31% year-over-year gain. The strong revenues were driven by an 18% yoy increase in customer base, giving the company 550,000 total customers. Among those customers, the average contract life has another 17 years remaining, and the annual recurrent revenue is $668 million. Taken altogether, these factors prompted Truist analyst Tristan Richardson to reiterate his Buy rating. “[We] think the pullback represents an attractive opportunity leading into an accelerated growth profile in 2021 and customer margin tailwinds (storage, VSLR synergies). We modestly raise our near-term installation forecast and look for greater than 20% YoY growth,” Richardson opined. The analyst continued, "Amongst a backdrop in recent weeks of growth equities and risk assets selling off (including solar) as interest rates have shown volatility, we underscore the importance from a the matic perspective the largest US installer’s ability to drive home an accelerated growth profile as to not accentuate the problem from a fundamental perspective." Richardson backs his stance with a $95 price target, indicating confidence in a 66% one-year upside potential. (To watch Richardson’s track record, click here) The Truist view on Sunrun is no outlier; there are 14 reviews of this stock, and they include 11 Buys against just 3 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $57.28 and their $82.10 average price target suggests an upside of 44%. (See RUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Veteran Investor Charles Gradante: GameStop Revealed T+2 Settlement Issues, Poor Risk Management, Solvency Fears

    Charles Gradante By John Jannarone The epic short squeeze in GameStop Corp. has become infamous as a battle between retail investors and hedge funds. But the most serious effect was – and may continue to be – a concern about settlement risk and solvency among Robinhood and other larger broker dealers. That’s according to Charles Gradante, a renowned hedge fund manager who spoke at a live CorpGov event […]

  • Joe Biden Wants to Raise Taxes. What It Would Mean for the Stock Market.

    Investors seem to have ignored the possibility of higher corporate taxes under the Joe Biden administration, yet the impact would be far from minimal.

  • Are We Finally in the Good News Cycle for AMC Entertainment Stock?

    The country's second-largest multiplex operator is opening again, and it's getting at least one major studio to agree to theatrical distribution exclusivity.

  • Danny Green, former UNC hoops star, gives $1 million for basketball scholarship

    “If I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I?”

  • Car jumps guardrail, hits spectator before splitting in half at NC dragway, video shows

    The 22-year-old fan who was injured told a TV station she couldn’t even look at her arm at first: “I thought that it was gone.”

  • A second mass killing forces another detour in Biden's pandemic-relief victory tour

    Reality bites yet again as President Biden's victory tour for his pandemic-relief plan is overshadowed by a mass shooting and a crisis on the border.

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties