GameStop Partners With Crypto Exchange FTX.US to Boost Digital Asset Adoption

Michael Bellusci
1 min read

Video game firm GameStop (GME) is partnering with Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX.US to promote interaction between the gaming and crypto community.

The deal unites GameStop, one of the key players in the meme-stock craze of a year and a half ago, with one of the leading crypto exchanges.

The two companies will promote e-commerce and marketing initiatives, while certain GameStop retail stores will carry FTX gift cards, according to a statement Wednesday. GameStop is also being given the label of FTX’s “preferred” retail partner in the U.S.

Deal terms weren’t disclosed.

GameStop’s NFT marketplace went live this summer, and garnered strong volumes that eclipsed crypto exchange Coinbase’s (COIN) volumes.

GameStop stock was rising close to 10% after the release of the news and GameStop’s fiscal Q2 earnings. For the quarter ended July 30, the company reported revenue of $1.14 billion, compared to the consensus analyst estimate of $1.27 billion, according to FactSet. The company also reported an adjusted net loss of 36 cents per share, better than analyst estimates for a loss of 42 cents per share.

Read more: GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Opening Week Sales Eclipse Coinbase Volume

UPDATE (Sept. 7, 20:49 UTC): Added information on earnings per share and updated the story subhead.

